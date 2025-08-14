Taylor Swift describes the art of the easter egg: ‘If you know you know then you know’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One thing Taylor Swift does very well is to tease her fans with easter eggs.

Throughout her career, the Grammy winner has dropped hints about her future albums, whether that be the color that will be associated with the album, or taking advantage of her favorite number, 13.

On Wednesday, August 13, the pop superstar was a guest on New Heights, the podcast her boyfriend Travis Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Jason, as she revealed that her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3.

Throughout the episode, she also touched on why she drops so-called easter eggs for her fans, including the orange door that she exited through during her last performance of her Eras Tour.

“I exited through a door, through an orange door to be specific, and that was an easter egg,” she said. “I kind of wanted to give a little subliminal hint to the fans that I may be leaving the Eras Tour era, but I was also entering a new era.”

‘I'm never gonna plant an easter egg that ties back to my personal life,’ Swift said ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

When she does drop an easter egg, there are a few rules that she tries to follow. “The art of the easter egg is, there's, do's and don'ts, right? Like, I'm never gonna plant an easter egg that ties back to my personal life. It's always gonna be towards music or a musical something,” Swift said.

The “Karma” singer also mentioned which of her easter eggs was the most exciting for her to release.

“I think my favorite one of those was when I was given an honorary doctorate from NYU, and I made the commencement speech, and I put so many lyrical easter eggs in that speech that when the Midnights album came out after that, the fans were like, the whole speech was an easter egg,” the “Lavender Haze” singer said.

“I want easter eggs to be a certain thing where if you are a part of the fandom and you want to experience music in a normal way, you don't even see these. You don't even care what that thing is above that doorway in, under that dimly lit, flickering light over there that's upside down backwards in Braille. You don't need to know what that is.”

In addition to the easter eggs she dropped about the new album, it also featured a special guest. One of the songs, “The Life of a Showgirl,” will include Sabrina Carpenter.

The “Nonsense” singer and Swift have previously worked together, as Carpenter was an opener for one part of Swift’s Eras Tour, which ended in December 2024.

Speaking on New Heights about her inspiration behind the songs, Swift said the 12 songs were influenced by her experiences during her record-breaking Eras Tour, saying: “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life.”