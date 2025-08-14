Sabrina Carpenter features in title song of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album as track list revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift’s upcoming 12th album will be featuring a special guest.

On Wednesday, the singer turned to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his older brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast to promote her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

As the episode dropped at 7 p.m. ET, the Grammy winner also released the long-awaited cover of the album on Instagram, in addition to the entire setlist, which includes the song “The Life of a Showgirl” with Sabrina Carpenter.

The album’s full track list reads:

“The Fate of Ophelia” “Elizabeth Taylor” “Opalite” “Father Figure” “Eldest Daughter” “Ruin the Friendship” “Actually Romantic” “Wi$h Li$t” “Wood’ “Cancelled!” “Honey” “The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter)”

The “Nonsense” singer and Swift have previously worked together, as Carpenter was an opener for one part of Swift’s Eras Tour, which ended in December 2024.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in June 2024, Carpenter gushed over Swift and her immense success in the music industry. “I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done,” she said about her friend.

Carpenter (center) previously opened for Swift on one leg of her Eras Tour ( Getty Images for dcp )

The “Espresso” singer continued to praise some of Swift’s hit songs, including those from her album, The Tortured Poets Department, which came out last year.

“She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs,” she added. “We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration... She played me ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ before it came out, and that’s also one of my favorites.”

Swift first announced her new record in a preview clip from the episode posted earlier this week.

In the clip, Swift said: “So I wanted to show you something,” and then lifted up a blurred-out album cover. “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” she added.

The album will be released on October 3.

Speaking on New Heights about her inspiration behind the songs, Swift said the 12 songs were influenced by her experiences during her record-breaking Eras Tour, saying: “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life.”

“That effervescence has come through on this record, and like, as you said... bangers and bangers.”

She added that the album will stand alone without bonus tracks, saying: “There's no other songs coming. It's not like The Tortured Poets Department, where I was like: ‘Here's a data dump of everything I thought or felt in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’ This is 12. There's not a 13th, there's not a 14th, there's not other ones coming.

“This is the record I've been wanting to make for a very long time. I also wanted it to be just... every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons, you know? You couldn't take one out and it be the same album. You couldn't add one and it would be the same album. It's just right. That focus and that kind of discipline with creating an album, and keeping the bar really high is something I've been wanting to do for a very long time.”