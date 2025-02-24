Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hilaria Baldwin confessed that she didn’t know what a prenup was before marrying Alec Baldwin, but she signed it anyway.

The longtime couple recalled the initial conversation they had about getting a prenup before tying the knot in the premiere of their new reality series, The Baldwins. Alec said the topic came up after his divorce from Kim Basinger – with whom he shares 29-year-old daughter, Ireland.

“After my first marriage, I said, ‘Let’s have a prenup,’” he said during a sit-down interview with his wife. “She wasn’t happy about it.”

Hilaria, who married Alec in 2012, chimed in, noting that the request for a prenup was a bit “awkward” for her.

“But I don't actually quite understand what a prenup is,” she explained. “Because you’re like, ‘After a certain number of kids, it’s this.’”

At the time, she told him she wasn’t necessarily concerned about the prenup. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll just sign it,’” the yoga instructor recalled. “Which was probably very stupid of me back then.”

Hilaria admitted she didn’t know what a prenup was before signing one for Alec Baldwin ( Getty Images )

Hilaria said that if she was given a prenup now, she “would read it again.” However, she clarified that before getting married, she and Alec ultimately decided they didn’t need the prenup.

“I just said, ‘I won’t sign it. I don’t really want to think about the end by the beginning.’ And then you were like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to do it either,’” she concluded.

During an interview with People earlier this month, Hilaria confirmed that she and Alec didn’t end up signing the prenup.

“I said I would,” she recalled during the interview with Alec. “And then you’re like, ‘Okay, we don’t have to.’”

Hilari and Alec have been married for more than 11 years now, and they share seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo, four, María, three, and Ilaria, two.

Elsewhere in the premiere of The Baldwins, Alec and his wife Hilaria opened up about the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) the actor suffered as a result of the accidental shooting on the set of Rust.

“Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline,” Hilaria said. “He was diagnosed with PTSD and he says, in his darkest moments, ‘If an accident had to have happened on this day, why am I still here? Why couldn’t it be me?’”

Speaking directly to her husband, she said: “You wake up in the morning and you're like, ‘Oh God, why did I have to wake up?’ You’re so dark and it's so painful.”

Alec responded: “My good friend said to me the other day, he said, ‘How are you doing?’ and I said, ‘I'm happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake.’”

The 30 Rock alum also told Hilaria: "I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids going through this. I never would’ve made it with this. Sometimes I ask, 'Why did we have seven kids?' To help carry me and you through this situation.”

The Baldwins was filmed in the lead-up to Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In July, the case was dismissed with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense. The prosecution will not be able to file charges against Baldwin again in Hutchins’ death.