Taylor Swift’s backup dancer Jan Ravnik has ‘zero technique’ and ‘no business’ being DWTS pro, says Maks Chmerkovskiy
Ravik was made a new professional dancer on the show for season 34
A former professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars has questioned the qualifications of season 34’s newest dancer, Jan Ravnik.
Before his current gig as DWTS pro, where he has been partnered with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck, Ravnik was a backup dancer for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour.
However, according to Maks Chmerkovskiy — who was a pro on the show for 17 seasons — dancing for the pop megastar does not equate to proper ballroom training.
During a recent appearance on his wife Peta Murgatroyd’s The Penthouse with Peta podcast, the couple discussed the performances from last week’s Wicked night of the ABC dancing competition show. As the two discussed Ravnik and Affleck’s foxtrot to “As Long As You’re Mine,” Chmerkovskiy questioned why the professional dancer was on the show at all.
“He had no idea what foxtrot is supposed to look like,” he said. “How are you going to expect him to teach it and deliver that message in a format that is completely different from even ballroom dancing? We had this criticism weeks ago, and I’m like, ‘Bro, is anybody going to explain it to him?’”
“There’s zero foundation, technique, quality, understanding of the partnership,” he continued, adding that Ravnik has “absolutely no business being a pro.”
“Bro, I’m getting emotional. It is absurd, and this is unreal how blind we have to be, and God forbid say what’s obviously there.”
The Independent has contacted Ravnik’s representatives for comment.
In addition to the Eras Tour, Ravnik appeared in Swift’s concert film, The Eras Tour Movie, and has been seen alongside Bruno Mars and Paula Abdul at her Las Vegas residency. His other credits include the 97th Academy Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and Mariah Carey Christmas: The Magic Continues.
While Chmerkovskiy clarified he has “zero against” the dancer as a person, he considered him to be hired as a “missed opportunity” to bring in a more experienced ballroom dancer.
His wife then chimed in, agreeing, saying, “They hired him. He’s a Taylor Swift dancer. It’s the obvious reason why he is hired.”
“Apart from that, he’s a lovely guy. He looks great. He obviously is a great dancer. Hiring a non-ballroom dancer to teach ballroom dancing to a celebrity as a job is outrageous.”
Tuesday’s upcoming episode of Dancing with the Stars will see the couples celebrate Halloween with spooky-themed dances, as Ravnik and Affleck will be dancing a contemporary to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Swift.
New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. They are available to stream the next day on Hulu.
