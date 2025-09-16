Dancing With the Stars LIVE: Carrie Ann Inaba announces she won’t be judging in first episode ahead of premiere
Announcement was made just hours before Season 34 premiere
Dancing With the Stars returns to television screens Tuesday evening — but one familiar face will be missing from the ballroom.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba will not be present as the Season 24 competition kicks off.
Sharing the news hours before Tuesday night’s premiere via Instagram, Inaba wrote: “I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health.”
The Independent has learned that Inaba will not be replaced during the premiere. That leaves the judging responsibilities to Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.
Season 34 of the beloved dance competition series, co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, features a mix of reality TV stars, athletes, and other pop culture personalities.
The competition will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and stream the next day on Hulu.
Season 34 cast revealed
Here is this year’s cast in full, plus their pro dancer pairings:
- Jordan Chiles (with Ezra Sosa) — Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast
- Lauren Jauregui (with Brandon Armstrong) — Fifth Harmony singer
- Dylan Efron (with Daniella Karagach) — Reality TV personality and brother of actor Zac Efron
- Corey Feldman (with Jenna Johnson) — Eighties film star of Gremlins, The Goonies and Stand by Me
- Hilaria Baldwin (with Gleb Savchenko) — Yoga instructor, podcaster and wife of actor Alec Baldwin
- Andy Richter (with Emma Slater) — Comedian and former sidekick of Conan O'Brien
- Danielle Fishel (with Pasha Pashkov) — Star of Boy Meets World
- Elaine Hendrix (with Alan Bersten) — Actor known for her role as Meredith Blake in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap
- Scott Hoying (Rylee Arnold) — Pentatonix singer
- Robert Irwin (Witney Carson) — Wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin
- Alix Earle (with Val Chmerkovskiy) — Social media influencer and host of the Hot Mess podcast
- Jen Affleck (with Jan Ravnik) — Star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Whitney Leavitt (with Mark Ballas) — Also from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Baron Davis (with Britt Stewart) — Two-time NBA All-Star
