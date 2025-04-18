Zac Efron’s brother Dylan saves two women from drowning in Miami

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dylan Efron has confirmed reports that he rescued two women who were drowning in Miami, Florida.

Earlier this month, popular gossip site DeuxMoi reported that Efron and a friend rushed to help a group of people who were seen struggling in the water.

The 33-year-old influencer, who is the younger brother of actor Zac Efron, opened up about the experience during Thursday’s episode of Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast, hosted by internet personalities Brooke Averick and Connor Wood. Efron recalled the “really random” moment when he “showed up” at South Beach in Miami.

“I just walk up to the shore for the first time ever,” he said. “I’m looking out and there’s just people screaming in the water.”

As the ocean’s currents were “ripping,” Efron saw “five girls” in the water screaming and holding their hands up. So, he and his friend Brennon stepped in to help.

“Sam Asghari was there too,” he added, referring to Britney Spears’s ex-husband. “But me and Brennon just look at each other, and we just sprinted out there. There were two closest to us that already had a guy helping them in, and then there were three out further.”

“So, I swam one in, swam back for another girl,” he added. “I don’t know. It was really real.”

Dylan Efrom saved the drowing women on a beach in Miami ( Getty Images for Vanity Fair )

Efron also noted that when he brought that last girl to shore, he tried to “calm her down” the best he could.

“[I] was just saying like, ‘breathe, breathe,’ and she’s just wrapped me in the biggest hug. Doesn’t want to let go. So we hugged for a full minute,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘You’re safe, you’re good,’ and then I just walked away.”

Efron told Wood that he had “no idea” how the news of the rescue reached DeuxMoi.

“First 10 seconds on this beach and there’s a rescue, like, Miami’s weird,” he said. “And then we just walked away like normal.”

This year, Efron was a fan-favorite contestant on season three of the Peacock reality show The Traitors. He was also on the winning team, alongside Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Ivar Mountbatten, after all the contestants who were considered “traitors” were eliminated. The group agreed to share the $204,300 prize money.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, he opened up about his experience on Traitors and how friendly the cast was to him, since they didn’t just see him as Zac’s sibling.

“The biggest highlight for me was how quickly I was accepted, if that makes sense. They could have just treated me like trash and been like, ‘Who the hell is this guy? You’re just Zac’s brother,’ but it never felt that way,” he explained.

“Wells [Adams] immediately was like, ‘Hey, I know who you are. You do some cool stuff on social.’ They just embraced me, and feeling a part of that was so special to me. For how cutthroat the game was, for how intense it was, it really felt like I made friends out there.”