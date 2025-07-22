Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Derek Hough’s wife Hayley Erbert is pregnant with their first child after near-fatal health issues

Erbert suffered a near-fatal cranial hematoma in December 2023

Brittany Miller
Tuesday 22 July 2025 13:25 EDT
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are preparing to welcome another little dancer to their family.

The Dancing with the Stars alums announced Tuesday via Instagram that they are expecting. The video showed the couple — who got married in August 2023 — hugging while looking out at a scenic view as Erbert held up sonogram photos.

“We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small,” their joint social media post was captioned.

The news of the pregnancy comes two years after Erbert underwent an emergency cranioplasty – a type of surgery where part of the skull is repaired after injury from previous operations — in December 2023.

Erbert, who is also a professional dancer, was taken to the hospital after she became disoriented during a performance in Washington at the time.

Hough and Erbert have been married since August 2023
Hough and Erbert have been married since August 2023 (Getty)
Hough later confirmed his wife had undergone surgery to replace a part of her skull that had been removed during a previous operation. She returned to the stage four months later.

