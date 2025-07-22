1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is unrecognizable in new photos after 500-pound weight loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has shocked her followers after revealing a series of images from after her skin-removal surgery following her 500-pound weight loss.

On Sunday, the reality television star turned to TikTok to show up-to-date selfies, including one of her wearing black shapewear. In the comments, fans expressed how proud they were of Slaton for all of the progress she’s made throughout the seven seasons of her TLC show.

Slaton has been open about her health journey over the years, especially since her 2022 bariatric surgery, designed to help people lose weight by altering the digestive system. During the April 2025 season premiere of 1000-lb Sisters, she revealed that she was “down 500 pounds.”

“When I was at my heaviest, I was 700-plus pounds. Right now, I’m weighing in at 238,” she said.

Following her bariatric surgery, she underwent skin removal surgery, where over 15 pounds of excess skin were removed from her chin, arms, and lower stomach earlier this year.

After undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022, Tammy had skin removal surgery in January ( TikTok/@tammy.l.slaton )

“I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I'm gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there,” she revealed in an interview with People last month about the milestone.

“The night before my surgery, I was, like, seriously freaking terrified. I was even more nervous about having skin removal surgery than I was for the [sleeve gastrectomy] surgery because they’re actually cutting the whole belly!”

Fans have been incredibly supportive of Slaton, applauding her journey in the comments section of her recent TikTok.

“Love that you’ve been so dedicated and successful with your weight loss journey. Tammy, love, you DON’T need the filter. You have NOTHING to hide, and you’re NOT a cartoon,” one person commented on the TikTok, while another commenter agreed, writing, “Brought a tear to my eye. It’s been honestly so inspiring and amazing to watch your journey. Never been more prouder of a stranger in my life! Well done Tammy.”

“I love your show soo much, i have been watching since day 1 and its soo incredible to see how far you have come. Keep slaying queen,” a third commenter gushed over the photos.

The new photos mark the latest milestone for Slaton, who announced her engagement to her girlfriend, Andrea Dalton, during a June episode of the Creative Chaos podcast.

During the conversation, Slaton referred to Dalton as her “fiancée,” prompting podcast host Hunter Ezell to ask if she was engaged.

“Me and my fiancée we kind of just chill at home,” Slaton said, when asked what she did for fun. Ezell interjected: “Hold on, you said fiancée?”

He then pointed out that Slaton was wearing a “little necklace” with Dalton’s first name.

Slaton continued to describe her relationship, adding: “We go to Walmart and just walk around… Don’t like to buy, just walk around.”

The reality star then showed off her diamond ring to confirm the engagement after Ezell said that she was “lighting up” when she was talking about her fiancée.

1000-lb Sisters, which chronicles the lives of Tammy and her sister Amy as they attempt to lose weight, wrapped its seventh season last month.

Before they became reality stars, Amy and Tammy posted vlogs and product reviews on YouTube, where they gained a dedicated following. Amy still uploads videos on YouTube, though much less frequently.