Malcolm-Jamal Warner death: Second man in critical condition after both were ‘dragged by water current’ in Costa Rica

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second man is reportedly in critical condition after he was also “dragged” by the fatal water current killed the 54-year-old Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Costa Rica.

Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the beloved Eighties sitcom The Cosby Show, died Sunday. News of his death was initially reported Monday, shocking his colleagues and fans around the world.

New details have since emerged, including the condition of the second unidentified man who was also pulled from the water. On Sunday at around 2:10 p.m., the Costa Rican Red Cross received a report about a “water-related” incident involving two males at the Playa Grande resort in Cahuita, Limón, the organization said in a statement, per People.

When medics arrived, they “attended” to both men. While one was rushed to a local Limón clinic in critical condition, the other, Warner, was given CPR before being pronounced dead at the scene, the Costa Rican Red Cross said.

“The scene was subsequently handed over to the police authorities for the appropriate legal procedures,” the organization said. The Costa Rican Red Cross additionally told People that, according to their report, “two people were dragged by a water current at the beach.” By the time first responders arrived, both men were out of the ocean.

open image in gallery Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically drowned in Costa Rica while on a family vacation ( Getty )

The Independent has contacted the Costa Rican Red Cross for comment.

In an earlier statement shared Monday, per People, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) confirmed that Warner “appears to have entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current.”

Bystanders “rescued” Warner from the water and brought him to shore. “However, he was declared lifeless at the scene,” the OIJ statement said.

The actor's official cause of death was asphyxia, Costa Rican National Police confirmed, per ABC News.

open image in gallery Malcolm-Jamal Warner was best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show’

Warner, best known for his role on The Cosby Show, more recently appeared in Sons of Anarchy, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and The Resident.

Several celebrities and co-stars have paid tribute to Warner, with his Malcom & Eddie co-star Eddie Griffin remembering him as “my big little brother.”

“My Heart is heavy today… For what the world lost was a Father a Son a Poet a Musician a Actor a Teacher a Writer a Director a Friend a Warrior that I had the pleasure of going to war with against the Hollywood machine and sometimes with each other because that’s what Brothers do but the Love was and is always there,” Griffin wrote on Instagram. “You’ve taught me so much and I thank you.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, who starred with Warner as a married couple in Reed Between the Lines, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post: “I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”