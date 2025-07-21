Malcolm-Jamal Warner death: The Cosby Show star dies aged 54

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died. He was 54.

Warner starred in the beloved family sitcom from 1984 to 1992, and went on to headline Malcolm & Eddie with Eddie Griffin from 1996 to 2000.

ABC News reports that Warner drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, according to Costa Rican National Police.

His official cause of death was asphyxia, after he was caught by a strong current while swimming off Cocles, a beach in Limon, on the country’s Atlantic coast

The Independent has approached Warner’s representatives for comment.

Warner was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on August 18, 1970. He pursued acting from a young age and graduated from New York’s Professional Children's School.

At the age of 13 he auditioned for the role of Theo, the only son of Bill Cosby’s Heathcliff Huxtable, on the final day of a nationwide search. He was chosen for the part by Cosby himself.

open image in gallery The Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who has died aged 54, at the Hollywood Palladium in February 2023 ( Getty )

Earlier this year, he reflected on the difficulty of always being associated with his breakout role on the Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford podcast.

Per Yahoo, he said his wife, who he never publicly named for privacy reasons, “got on him” for trying to “distance himself from Theo, as if Theo was a bad thing.”

He continued: “I’ve always wanted it to be separate... and there’s this narrative that I hate being called Theo...”, before admitting that this was true and he disliked being asked to sign autographs as “Theo.”

He added: “I’m always gonna be Malcolm much longer than Theo. Although to some people I’ll be Theo forever, and I can’t help that.”

open image in gallery The cast of ‘The Cosby Show’: (clockwise from top left) Tempestt Bledsoe, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Lisa Bonet, Phylicia Rashad, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Bill Cosby ( Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock )

During his time on The Cosby Show, Warner became a well-known public figure and made regular guest appearances elsewhere. He hosted Saturday Night Live in 1986, at the age of 16, and also appeared in Sesame Street and in several television specials.

Warner reprised the role of Theo in the spin-off series A Different World, which ran from 1988 to 1989.

Until 1994 Warner was in a relationship with his Cosby Show co-star Michelle Thomas, who played his onscreen girlfriend Justine. The pair remained close and he was at her bedside when she died from a rare form of cancer in 1998 at the age of 30.

open image in gallery Warner starring as AJ ‘The Raptor’ Austin in medical drama ‘The Resident’ ( 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock )

More recently, Warner has made appearances on comedies including Community and Key & Peele, and starred opposite Tracee Ellis Ross in the 2011 sitcom Reed Between the Lines. From 2018 to 2023 he starred in the Fox medical drama The Resident.

His final screen credits came in four episodes of the procedural 9-1-1 last year.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter.