Tom Troupe death: Star Trek and Cheers actor dies aged 97
Veteran stage and screen actor appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout his decades-long career
Veteran stage and screen actor Tom Troupe, who appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including episodes of the classic sitcom Cheers and Star Trek, has died at the age of 97.
Troupe died Sunday morning of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home, his representative confirmed, per USA Today.
Born and raised in North Kansas City, Missouri, Troupe got his start in acting on Broadway, making his debut in the original 1957 production of The Diary of Anne Frank. He played Peter, the young son of the van Pels family who hid with the Franks in the Secret Annex during World War II, and later became Anne’s lover.
Troupe was preceded in death by his wife, Sixteen Candles actor Carole Cook, who passed away in January 2023 from heart failure just three days before her 99th birthday.
More to come
