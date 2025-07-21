Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tom Troupe death: Star Trek and Cheers actor dies aged 97

Veteran stage and screen actor appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout his decades-long career

Inga Parkel
in New York
Monday 21 July 2025 08:53 EDT
Comments
Tom Troupe (left) and wife Carole Cook in 2013
Tom Troupe (left) and wife Carole Cook in 2013 (Getty )

Veteran stage and screen actor Tom Troupe, who appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including episodes of the classic sitcom Cheers and Star Trek, has died at the age of 97.

Troupe died Sunday morning of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home, his representative confirmed, per USA Today.

Born and raised in North Kansas City, Missouri, Troupe got his start in acting on Broadway, making his debut in the original 1957 production of The Diary of Anne Frank. He played Peter, the young son of the van Pels family who hid with the Franks in the Secret Annex during World War II, and later became Anne’s lover.

Troupe was preceded in death by his wife, Sixteen Candles actor Carole Cook, who passed away in January 2023 from heart failure just three days before her 99th birthday.

More to come

Comments

