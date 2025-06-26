1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton announces engagement to her girlfriend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has announced her engagement to her girlfriend, Andrea Dalton.

Slaton, who’s been documenting her weight loss journey on the TLC show since 2020, shared the news on Tuesday’s episode of the Creative Chaos podcast. During the conversation, Slaton referred to Dalton as her “fiancée,” prompting podcast host Hunter Ezell to ask if she was engaged.

“Me and my fiancée we kind of just chill at home,” Slaton said, when asked what she did for fun. Ezell interjected: “Hold on, you said fiancée?”

He then pointed out that Slaton was wearing a “little necklace” with Dalton’s first name.

Slaton continued to describe her relationship, adding: “We go to Walmart and just walk around… Don’t like to buy, just walk around.”

Tammy Slaton went public with her relationship during the season seven premiere of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ ( Creative Chaos Podcast )

The reality star then showed off her diamond ring to confirm the engagement after Ezell said that she was “lighting up” when she was talking about her fiancée.

“Have mercy, that is so cute!” the podcast host added.

During the season seven premiere of 1000-lb Sisters, Slaton revealed she had a girlfriend. After sharing that she’d been seeing someone for the “past couple months,” she confessed that she had been keeping the relationship a secret.

“I think I want to approach this relationship differently than I have in the past, so I haven't told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it,” Slaton, who identifies as pansexual, explained.

However, in the third episode of the season, she revealed to viewers who her girlfriend was, showing her and Dalton’s date at a bowling alley.

This is also Slaton’s first relationship since the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, whom she married in 2022. Willingham died in 2023 at the age of 40 — his cause of death has not been revealed.

Slaton has been open about her health journey over the years after getting bariatric surgery, which is designed to help people lose weight by altering the digestive system, in 2022. During the April season premiere of 1000-lb Sisters, she revealed that she was “down 500 pounds.”

“When I was at my heaviest, I was 700-plus pounds. Right now, I’m weighing in at 238,” she said.

During an interview with People in 2023, Slaton opened up about some of the major lifestyle changes she’d been able to make since losing weight.

“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people,” she said. “Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don't even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”