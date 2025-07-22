Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t hesitating to share his thoughts about NBA star Klay Thompson and his new girlfriend, singer Megan Thee Stallion.

The retired basketball star, 53, commented on the romance during Monday’s episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. When co-host Adam Lefkoe brought up Thompson and Megan, referring to them as “the new hot couple,” O’Neal predicted how long he thinks the relationship would last.

“Six weeks,” he said. Lefkoe also asked O’Neal if he saw the relationship lasting into the fall, which is when the NBA season starts. The former Los Angeles Lakers star responded by shaking his head, and once again repeating: “Six weeks.”

However, O’Neal didn’t share any further comments about the Dallas Mavericks player and Megan.

The “Mamushi” singer, 30, and Thompson, 34, confirmed their relationship last week, making their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Megan founded the nonprofit in 2022 to support women, children, seniors, and other communities in both Houston, Texas, and around the world. The organization was also founded in honor of her late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas.

Shaquille O’Neal thinks Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship will only last six weeks ( Getty Images )

While Megan kept the details of the romance private when asked how they met, she did gush over her new beau.

“It was such a meet-cute, it was like a f***ing movie,” she told People at the gala on July 17.

“I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie,” she continued, calling Thompson “the nicest person I've ever met in my life.”

She also told Page Six on the red carpet how this relationship is different from the ones she’s been in before.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” she said. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

“I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me,” Megan added.

When asked how he felt about attending the gala alongside Megan, Thompson told US Weekly: “Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person, and she inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand.”

“This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need,” he continued. “And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

The red carpet debut came after Megan and Thompson made their relationship Instagram official. On July 12, the NBA player shared a series of photos from their vacation together, featuring him and Megan holding hands and kissing. “Sweet Bells son,” he wrote in the caption.

Days earlier, Megan also posted photos of herself on a trip, including ones of her in a hot tub, on Instagram. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Thompson sitting in the background, and they assumed this was the couple’s way of “soft launching” their relationship

Thompson previously dated actresses Laura Harrier and Coco Jones, while Megan was linked to Torrey Craig in September 2024 after she dated rapper Pardison Fontaine from 2021 to 2023.