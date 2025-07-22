Kelly Clarkson makes candid admission about dating post-Brandon Blackstock divorce

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Clarkson has shared her honest thoughts about relationships, years after her split from husband Brandon Blackstock.

The 43-year-old singer revealed if she’s interested in dating again, three years after finalizing her divorce, during her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Sunday.

“Dating can be very difficult, which is why I don’t,” she told the audience, as seen on TikTok. “It’s hard.”

She then acknowledged how difficult it is to date in the public eye, continuing: “Add a spotlight and it’s like, dumpster fire.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host — who shares two children, River, 10, and Remy, eight, with Blackstock — has previously opened up about falling in love again. During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends in May, she said that she “hopes [she] does” find the one for her.

Kelly Clarkson says dating is ‘very difficult’ and that’s why she doesn’t do it ( Getty )

“I will say, I'm not not looking and I'm not looking,” she said. “I'm very busy. You get this as a mom. I've got to focus right now. There's a lot of work.”

Blackstock and Clarkson finalized their divorce in 2022, with the singer agreeing to give a one-time payment of $1.3m to her ex-husband, along with monthly child support in the amount of $45,601.

Clarkson has also spoken candidly about ending the relationship in 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage. During an appearance on the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast in 2023, she explained why she ultimately convinced herself to stay with Blackstock for as long as she did.

“I was like, ‘I can do this. I can handle so much,’” she said. “My ego is, ‘I can control my actions, I can control my reactions, I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through.’ It becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way.”

Clarkson recently began her residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. While opening night was set for July 5, she postponed the show only hours before it was supposed to begin for the sake of her health. She also postponed the next day’s performance.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage.”

Caesars Palace shared a post on Instagram about the postponements, noting that fans could opt for a refund.

However, she returned to the stage the following week, with the first show of her residency July 11. She will continue performing through the summer, before taking a hiatus in September and October. She’ll have four shows at the Las Vegas venue in November, with the final scheduled for November 15.