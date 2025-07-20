Sia, 49, and Harry Jowsey, 28, spark dating rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sia may already be reentering the dating pool, just a few months after filing for divorce.

The “Chandelier” singer, 49, was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday alongside the 28-year-old influencer and Too Hot to Handle alum, Harry Jowsey. The two had eaten dinner at the Ca Del Sole restaurant.

A photo obtained by PageSix showed Sia wearing an all black dress with her blonde hair in two braids, while Jowsey wore an olive green jacket with matching pants and a white T-shirt. The rumored couple was holding hands as they walked through the restaurant’s parking lot and the sidewalk.

Jowsey has previously been linked to various women, including his ex-fiancée Francesca Farago, whom he dated from 2020 to 2021, his former Dancing with the Stars partner Rylee Arnold, and former Love is Blind cast member Jessica Vestal.

Meanwhile, the “Elastic Heart” singer filed for divorce from her second husband, Daniel Bernard, in March after being married for only two years.

Sia and Jowsey were seen leaving a restaurant together and holding hands ( Getty Images )

The filing, obtained by People, listed March 18 as the couple’s separation date, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Sia asked the court to award no spousal support payments to Bernard.

The “Unstoppable” artist was also seeking legal and physical custody of their one-year-old child, Somersault Wonder Bernard. Sia noted in the filing, however, that she was willing to discuss visitation rights.

Sia secretly welcomed Somersault with Bernard. The two did not announce the birth of their child.

It's not known when the singer began dating Bernard or how they met.

They were legally married in December of 2022, five months before the couple hosted an intimate marriage ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Only six people were present for their nuptials at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta.

Sia was married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2017.

In May 2020, the “Snowman” singer revealed that she had adopted two 18-year-old boys the year before.

Though she hasn’t said much about her life as a mom, Sia has been very open about her struggles with conception over the years.

With Lang, she tried to conceive through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Eventually, we did get embryos, but then we also got a divorce, so I wasn't able to use them,” Sia told InStyle in 2020.

She knew she wanted to pursue adoption after watching the 2016 HBO documentary Foster.

Speaking to Vogue Australia in 2020, a few months after adopting her two sons, Sia said: “I am obsessed with reality television and documentaries, and I watched a documentary and saw my son.”

She added: “I was like: ‘What? Like, he doesn't have anybody? Oh my God. I'm going to find him and I'm going to be his mommy.’ And so that's what I did,” she continued.