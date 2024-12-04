Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey honors late father in heartfelt announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey shared a heartfelt message on social media announcing his late father’s passing.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (December 4), the 27-year-old Perfect Match alum shared the heartbreaking news with his 4.4 million followers. The reality star uploaded a carousel of nostalgic photos celebrating his dad’s memory, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

“I love you Dad, I miss you,” Jowsey wrote. “I’ll catch you on the other side.”

The photo series began with a snapshot of a young Jowsey alongside his brother and four sisters, with their father smiling proudly at the center. Several other images captured touching moments, including Jowsey and his brother hugging their dad by a water fountain, a candid shot of the father and son sitting side-by-side on a log, and a final black-and-white close-up of Jowsey holding what appeared to be his father’s hand.

He also took to his Instagram Story to thank fans for their outpouring of support.

Harry Jowsey pays tribute to late father in Instagram post announcing his death ( Getty Images for Paramount )

“Thanks for all the lovely messages,” he wrote, accompanied by a heart emoji. “Love you all, hug your parents.”

Although the Australian native refrained from sharing details about his father’s passing, he had hinted at experiencing loss one day prior when he posted a cryptic broken heart and dove emoji on a black background to his Instagram Story.

In the past, Jowsey has candidly reflected on his complex relationship with his father. In a 2021 appearance on the Almost Adulting Podcast, the reality star described growing up with a “crazy, crazy alcoholic” parent, but acknowledged his father’s good qualities.

“I love my dad and I know he’s trying to be better,” Jowsey explained at the time. “Regardless of anything, that’s my old man, and I still love him.”

Despite the challenges he experienced growing up on a farm in Queensland, Australia, Jowsey has often spoken fondly of his family’s unwavering support and the close bond they share. He once expressed his heartfelt goal to deposit $1 million into his mother Melanie Jowsey’s bank account, highlighting his gratitude for her support over the years.

Jowsey shared insights into his personal growth during a 2023 interview with Swagger Magazine. He emphasized the importance of self-love and offered advice to his younger self. “Stop stressing and believe in the future because it’s all going to work out,” he said.

Jowsey first burst onto the reality TV scene in 2018 when he appeared on the New Zealand dating show Heartbreak Island, where he quickly became a fan favorite. He ultimately won the show, which came with a cash prize.

It wasn’t until 2020 when he joined Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle that Jowsey achieved international fame. The show, which challenged contestants to form deeper connections without physical intimacy, showcased his playful personality and knack for stirring up drama, making him one of the show’s most memorable cast members.