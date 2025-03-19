Sia files for divorce from second husband and seeks custody of their 11-month-old son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After only two years of marriage, Sia has filed for divorce from her second husband, Daniel Bernard.

The Grammy-nominated Australian singer-songwriter, whose legal name is Sia Furler, filed the petition on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by People.

The filing listed March 18 as the couple’s separation date, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Sia asked the court to award no spousal support payments to Bernard.

The “Unstoppable” artist is also seeking legal and physical custody of their 11-month-old child, Somersault Wonder Bernard. Sia noted in the filing, however, that she is willing to discuss visitation rights.

Sia secretly welcomed Somersault with Bernard. The two did not announce the birth of their child.

It's not known when the singer began dating Bernard or how they met.

They were legally married in December of 2022, five months before the couple hosted an intimate marriage ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Only six people were present for their nuptials at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta.

open image in gallery Grammy-winning artist Sia has filed for divorce from husband Daniel Bernard after two years and is seeking custody of their 11-month-old child ( Getty )

Sia was married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2017.

In May 2020, the “Snowman” singer revealed that she had adopted two 18-year-old boys the year before.

Though she hasn’t said much about her life as a mom, Sia has been very open about her struggles with conception over the years.

With Lang, she tried to conceive through in vitro fertilization (IVF). “Eventually, we did get embryos, but then we also got a divorce, so I wasn't able to use them,” Sia told InStyle in 2020.

She knew she wanted to pursue adoption after watching the 2016 HBO documentary Foster.

Speaking to Vogue Australia in 2020, a few months after adopting her two sons, Sia said: “I am obsessed with reality television and documentaries, and I watched a documentary and saw my son.”

She added: “I was like: 'What? Like, he doesn't have anybody? Oh my God. I'm going to find him and I'm going to be his mummy.' And so that's what I did,” she continued.

She had initially planned to adopt one of her sons until he asked if she would take in his “cousin Che,” who had been living with him in their group home. Sia later found out that her two boys weren’t related.

The 49-year-old singer has been nominated for nine Grammys. Five of them were for her 2014 hit “Chandelier.”

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.