Surprise wedding takes place at 35,000ft on United Airlines flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A couple decided to take their relationship to another level — by tying the knot at 35,000ft on a plane.

Jake Meli and Abigail Power were ‘United’ in holy matrimony on board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Orlando, Florida, exchanging vows while surrounded by fellow passengers and flight attendants.

United, which posted a video of the event to its Instagram page, revealed that the in-flight wedding idea began as a dare.

Jake’s friend got married on a cruise ship out at sea and challenged the groom to “one-up him” by getting married in the air.

Jake was only too willing to take up the challenge. Not only had he been flying with United since childhood, but the happy couple had already decided to book a flight to Orlando for their honeymoon, with visits to Orlando’s Disney World and Universal Studios parks on the itinerary.

open image in gallery United, which posted a video of the event to its Instagram page, revealed that the in-flight wedding idea began as a dare ( Jake Meli/Abigail Power/United Airlines )

open image in gallery Jake and Abi cut their cake in the cabin ( Jake Meli/Abigail Power/United Airlines )

The ceremony was coordinated with United, which decked out the plane with twinkling lights and provided a mid-flight bottle of Champagne and a cake.

The ceremony was announced by a flight attendant, who said: “Attention all passengers, we will be starting the wedding now.”

Then, with the couple in their wedding attire standing at the front of the plane, their officiant, Jake’s brother, said: “Friends, family and fellow passengers, who just thought they were taking a normal flight to Orlando… surprise!

“You officially become guests at a wedding, 35,000ft in the air.

“Don’t worry, no formal attire is required. And the snack cart will be making its rounds shortly.

“But now, we’re right here, quite literally in the clouds, to celebrate something truly special, the marriage of my brother, Jake, and his wonderful bride, Abi.”

open image in gallery United supplied the couple with Champagne ( Jake Meli/Abigail Power/United Airlines )

open image in gallery The happy couple share a kiss ( Jake Meli/Abigail Power/United Airlines )

He continued: “So, whether you’re here for the vows, the vacation, or just trying to get home, thank you for being part of this one-of-a-kind moment.”

To cheers from the cabin, he pronounced them husband and wife by the power vested in him by the Universal Life Church, which enables members of the public to become ordained and officiate weddings.

He added: “May your adventures always be epic and the force always be with you.”

Abi and Jake’s wedding, which took place last week, was undoubtedly unusual, but not quite as bizarre as the wedding ceremony of UK couple Darren McWalters and Katie Hodgson in 2008, who tied the knot while wing-walking on biplanes.