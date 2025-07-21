Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Surprise wedding takes place at 35,000ft on United Airlines flight

Jake Meli and Abigail Power were ‘United’ in holy matrimony on board a United Airlines flight from Newark to Orlando

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Monday 21 July 2025 15:59 EDT
Comments
Couple marry on United flight at 35,000ft

A couple decided to take their relationship to another level — by tying the knot at 35,000ft on a plane.

Jake Meli and Abigail Power were ‘United’ in holy matrimony on board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Orlando, Florida, exchanging vows while surrounded by fellow passengers and flight attendants.

United, which posted a video of the event to its Instagram page, revealed that the in-flight wedding idea began as a dare.

Jake’s friend got married on a cruise ship out at sea and challenged the groom to “one-up him” by getting married in the air.

Jake was only too willing to take up the challenge. Not only had he been flying with United since childhood, but the happy couple had already decided to book a flight to Orlando for their honeymoon, with visits to Orlando’s Disney World and Universal Studios parks on the itinerary.

United, which posted a video of the event to its Instagram page, revealed that the in-flight wedding idea began as a dare
United, which posted a video of the event to its Instagram page, revealed that the in-flight wedding idea began as a dare (Jake Meli/Abigail Power/United Airlines)
Jake and Abi cut their cake in the cabin
Jake and Abi cut their cake in the cabin (Jake Meli/Abigail Power/United Airlines)

The ceremony was coordinated with United, which decked out the plane with twinkling lights and provided a mid-flight bottle of Champagne and a cake.

The ceremony was announced by a flight attendant, who said: “Attention all passengers, we will be starting the wedding now.”

Then, with the couple in their wedding attire standing at the front of the plane, their officiant, Jake’s brother, said: “Friends, family and fellow passengers, who just thought they were taking a normal flight to Orlando… surprise!

Recommended

“You officially become guests at a wedding, 35,000ft in the air.

“Don’t worry, no formal attire is required. And the snack cart will be making its rounds shortly.

“But now, we’re right here, quite literally in the clouds, to celebrate something truly special, the marriage of my brother, Jake, and his wonderful bride, Abi.”

United supplied the couple with Champagne
United supplied the couple with Champagne (Jake Meli/Abigail Power/United Airlines)
The happy couple share a kiss
The happy couple share a kiss (Jake Meli/Abigail Power/United Airlines)

He continued: “So, whether you’re here for the vows, the vacation, or just trying to get home, thank you for being part of this one-of-a-kind moment.”

To cheers from the cabin, he pronounced them husband and wife by the power vested in him by the Universal Life Church, which enables members of the public to become ordained and officiate weddings.

He added: “May your adventures always be epic and the force always be with you.”

Abi and Jake’s wedding, which took place last week, was undoubtedly unusual, but not quite as bizarre as the wedding ceremony of UK couple Darren McWalters and Katie Hodgson in 2008, who tied the knot while wing-walking on biplanes.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in