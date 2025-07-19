How Delta amenity kits changed across the decades, from shoehorns to spa-grade toiletries
Delta introduced its first amenity kit in 1978 and has been keeping a photographic record of its evolution
The golden age of air travel is long gone, but the business-class amenity kit is one luxury introduced in that era between the 50s and 70s that is still with us.
Delta introduced it in 1978, at the tail end of the period, and has been keeping a photographic record of its evolution.
The fascinating pictures serve as time capsules that offer insights into aircraft etiquette of the day and reveal how amenity kits went from being merely practical to designer collectibles.
First, we step back in time, to an age long before AI pricing and online check-ins, when according to the amenity kits, fuzz-free clothing and being able to remove one's shoes with ease were the priorities for wealthy fliers.
1978
Delta's first amenity kits arrived in 1978, when the carrier was using Boeing 747s and Lockheed TriStars for long-haul travel.
One of the kits featured a white bag, Pepsodent toothpaste, a comb, hand lotion, a hand towel, and a large nail file.
Yes, doing your nails mid-flight was a top priority.
Another brown and beige offering featured Michaud shaving cream and hand and body lotion, along with a razor and eye mask.
Milestones for the carrier in the 70s included the introduction of the first transatlantic service from Atlanta to London, and audio in-flight entertainment.
1985
Notable inclusions of the 1985 amenity kit were a lint mitt for removing clothing fluff and dust and a shoehorn.
Bizarre? Not really, this was, after all, a time when people would don formal attire to fly business class, a concept alien to today's tracksuit-wearing one-percenters.
The goody bag also contained a toothbrush kit, shave cream, mouthwash and moisturizing lotion, along with a comb and a nail file.
By this time, Delta had introduced computer-generated boarding and automated advance seat selection.
1987
This picture shows a 1987 amenity kit, which includes a pair of blue Delta slippers, with the rest of the kit unchanged.
In this year, Western Airlines merged with Delta, making it the fourth-largest US carrier and the fifth-largest world carrier, with new hubs in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.
It was also the year that Delta began trans-Pacific services to Tokyo.
1995
In 1995, the amenity kit took a step up, with Delta partnering with Essentiel Elements, known for its spa-grade toiletries.
The kit included an aromatherapy towelette by the firm, along with a 'disc case' for CDs (remember those?), and Rembrandt toothpaste and mouth rinse.
By that time, Delta had purchased Pan Am and introduced onboard recycling.
And in 1995, Delta introduced the airline industry's first seasonal menus and became the first US airline to ban smoking on all flights worldwide.
1996
In 1996, Delta's business-class customers were treated to an enticing bundle, with Essential Elements lotions and potions still in place.
In that year, a Delta plane carried the Olympic flame from Athens to Los Angeles for the 1996 Torch Relay to Atlanta.
Watershed moments, meanwhile, were customers being able to make reservations and purchase tickets via Delta's website, SkyLinks, and Delta becoming the first airline to offer in-seat power and live broadcast television programming.
2001
This tin of delights, which included L'Occitane creams, arrived in 2001.
This year also saw Delta install self-service airport kiosks, allowing customers to check-in and print boarding passes.
2006
The year 2006 saw the introduction of a vibrant red amenity kit with Lather products and playful inscriptions, such as "do not disturb, save me a snack" on a privacy notice.
And in 2006 Delta became the first major airline with in-seat, on-demand movies, games and live TV on a large portion of its domestic fleet.
Another first was the introduction of Delta flights to southern Africa, with a service to Johannesburg via Dakar, Senegal, launched.
2007
Lather products also featured in the blue and red 2007 amenity kit.
The look of the airline changed in this year, with the carrier adopting a new three-dimensional red widget logo and livery.
And an open skies agreement between the US and the European Union paved the way for services to Heathrow, which would launch the following year.
New for 2025
Delta is rolling out "collectible" new amenity kits by Missoni in the fall "designed to reflect the colors of the sky".
These will come in blue and cream and include "crew-length" socks; a breathable eye mask; an "upgraded" pen featuring "metal accents and Delta One branding"; Grown Alchemist skincare products in "elevated aluminum tubes"; a bamboo toothbrush; Marvis toothpaste; and earplugs.
Delta is also launching a new bedding set by Missoni.
