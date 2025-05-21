Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delta is aiming to help its business-class passengers drift off to sleep more easily with the launch of a new bedding set by Missoni.

The Italian fashion brand — which already partners with the carrier — is also behind a “refreshed” business-class amenity kit.

The carrier announced that it’s also introducing a new memory foam cuddle pillow for flights over 12 hours, though it wasn’t able to supply a photo of one.

Delta revealed that the new bedding set will launch on international Delta One flights this summer and will be rolled out across all Delta One flights by the end of the year.

open image in gallery Later in the year, Delta will introduce 'upgraded' Missoni-branded navy slippers and 'collectible' new amenity kits ( Delta )

The set will include a Missoni duvet and white sleeping pillow featuring “a subtle and elegant Missoni zigzag design and navy accents”.

Later in the year, the airline will introduce “upgraded” Missoni branded navy slippers and “collectible” new amenity kits “designed to reflect the colors of the sky” in the fall.

These will come in blue and cream and include “crew-length” socks; a breathable eye mask; an “upgraded” pen featuring “metal accents and Delta One branding”; Grown Alchemist skincare products in “elevated aluminum tubes”; a bamboo toothbrush; Marvis toothpaste; and earplugs.

Delta said that the new offerings come after it “conducted research, studied customer feedback and did in-flight tests to better understand the sleep experience”.

open image in gallery The new amenity kits will include socks; a breathable eye mask; an 'upgraded' pen featuring 'metal accents'; Grown Alchemist skincare products in 'elevated aluminum tubes'; a bamboo toothbrush; Marvis toothpaste; and earplugs ( Delta )

open image in gallery Delta said that the new offerings come after it 'conducted research, studied customer feedback and did in-flight tests to better understand the sleep experience' ( Delta )

Mauricio Parise, V.P. of Brand Experience, said: “We want you to savor your time in the air, which is why we are intentional about each detail of the customer experience to create a sense of home in every space, which is instantly elevated with Missoni’s iconic, signature designs.

“Our new Missoni collection will help you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and ready for the journey ahead.

“Through our research, we know that sleep is our customers’ top priority when it comes to the onboard experience and being able to provide a great night’s sleep at 35,000 feet is our North Star.”

Delta is rated as the best carrier in North America by the prestigious Skytrax awards, but gets mixed reviews for its seat comfort on airlineratings.com.

The airline will no doubt be hoping that its new Delta One products boost its score on the site.

Delta Air Lines is also launching changes to its fare classes, including readjusting its Basic Economy seating.

For flights on or after October 1, Delta seats will slot into new categories: Delta Main, Delta Comfort, Delta First, Delta Premium Select, and Delta One.