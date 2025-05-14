Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

United Airlines has unveiled brand-new seats for its Dreamliners — and is extremely confident that passengers will be impressed.

I was at the reveal event in Brooklyn and listened to the carrier’s CEO, Scott Kirby, state that the new cabins, dubbed “Elevated” interiors, put United on the cusp of being “the best airline in the history of aviation”.

The upgrade program will see all newly ordered Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners arrive with nose-to-tail cabin transformations.

The most eye-catching new seat is the Polaris Studio, a supersized version of United’s regular Polaris business-class suite. Prices haven’t been released yet, but passengers will be able to upgrade into it from Polaris, which has also been refreshed.

Premium economy has been upgraded, too, along with the seats at the very back of the plane.

United expects at least 30 Dreamliners with Elevated interiors to join the fleet by 2027, with delivery of the first Elevated 787-9 expected before the end of 2025.

Working models of all the seats were on display at the event — and I sat in them all to put Mr Kirby’s rather bold claim to the test ahead of the Elevated cabin debut flights between San Francisco, Singapore and London in 2026.

Polaris Studio

open image in gallery The Independent's Ted Thornhill tries out United Airlines' new Dreamliner seats at a launch event in Brooklyn. He's pictured above in a working version of the new Polaris Studio business-class seat, which can become a double bed with a mattress topper ( Ted Thornhill/The Independent )

Polaris Studio is undoubtedly the jewel in the crown of United’s upgrade scheme, a seat that on paper is first class in all but name.

Eight Studio seats will be fitted in two rows in a 1-2-1 configuration. The seat length in lie-flat mode is actually one inch shorter than the current Polaris at 6ft 5in, but is 0.5 inches wider (21 inches versus 20.5 inches).

However, overall it offers 25 percent more space than regular Polaris business-class seats, along with a 27-inch 4K screen (up from 16 inches); noise-canceling headphones by Meridian; a privacy door; an extra ottoman seat for companions; new amenity kits with Perricone MD products; an Osetra caviar amuse-bouche service; and rose Laurent-Perrier Champagne.

Andrew Nocella, Chief Commercial Officer, told me that it’s a “game-changer”, a “step above what anybody else in the United States is doing” and “absolutely” the new No.1 business class for transatlantic travel.

Is United’s bullish outlook misplaced?

Possibly not.

open image in gallery Ted tries out the window version of Polaris Studio, which offers 25 percent more space than the regular Polaris business-class seat ( Ted Thornhill/The Independent )

open image in gallery Eight Studio seats will be fitted in two rows in a 1-2-1 configuration. Above is a promotional shot of the seat ( United Airlines )

United’s current Polaris business class is ranked 17th in the world in the Skytrax “Oscars of Aviation” awards.

I’ll stick my neck out and say that the Studio stands a chance of pushing the carrier into the top five, along with Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, ANA, Cathay and Emirates.

In terms of raw real estate, it’s a huge step up from the regular Polaris which, as I’ve discovered, has frustratingly minimal storage space.

The Studio by comparison — wrapped in United-blue faux-suede — felt like a mini hotel suite.

open image in gallery Prices for the Studio haven’t been released yet, but passengers will be able to upgrade into it from their regular Polaris booking. This promotional image shows the Polaris Studio companion ottoman seat in use ( United Airlines )

Like Qatar Airways’ world-beating Qsuite, when the divider is lowered and a mattress topper fitted, the Studio transforms into a double bed. And the entertainment screen, the largest seatback screen of any U.S carrier, is incredible. Gigantic and pin-sharp.

With the privacy door closed, I predict that passengers will find themselves longing for the flight to be delayed.

At the event, I also tried the Studio’s light bites — caviar with crème fraiche, and Manchego cheese and olive on a broken seeded lavash. Tiny portions — but tasty. And while I didn’t try the Champagne at the event, I happen to know that Laurent-Perrier is a classy fizz.

The refreshed "regular" Dreamliner Polaris suite shares the same seat dimensions as the Studio seats further forward in the cabin, with the most noteworthy changes being privacy doors and a larger 19-inch 4K screen.

In addition, all Polaris customers will have access to a new "grab-and-go" snack bar.

If United can offer service to match, it’ll be on to a potential winner with the new Polaris cabins. At the very least, Delta and American Airlines should be nervous.

Premium economy

open image in gallery Ted puts the new premium economy seat to the test. It features new privacy dividers and 16-inch screens, but legroom remains the same — seat pitch is unchanged at 38 inches ( Ted Thornhill/The Independent )

For premium economy to make money for the airline, passengers have to feel that the upgrade from economy is worth it.

Upgrading with United means paying 30 to 90 percent more, but it can probably count on a money-spinner here, with upgrades that feel tangible.

There are now wireless charging pads, but the two most noticeable improvements are the introduction of moderately dramatic privacy headrest winglets and a gem of a 4K screen — it measures 16 inches, the same size, of course, as the current Polaris business-class screen.

The seat is also slightly wider, 20 inches versus the current 19, which is just about enough to feel like an improvement.

However, legroom remains the same — seat pitch is unchanged at 38 inches.

Economy

open image in gallery The new economy seats get larger 13-inch screens. They felt perfectly comfortable, says Ted, but he points out that it wasn’t possible to judge the leg space because the display versions were spaced out to allow attending journalists to move around ( Ted Thornhill/The Independent )

United’s upgrade for economy — arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration — is the least noteworthy. It’s doubtful anyone will notice that the new seats are 0.3 inches wider, and seat pitch remains the same at 31 inches.

However, those at the back of the plane should appreciate the 13-inch screens, up from 11 inches.

They felt perfectly comfortable, but, crucially, it wasn’t possible to judge the leg space because the display versions were spaced out to allow attending journalists to move around.

Verdict: United’s hyperbole is potentially justified. But the true test will come in 2026 when the Elevated cabins take to the skies.