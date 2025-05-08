Airline launches $49 flights to iconic East Coast beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new travel frontier is opening up this summer, with Frontier Airlines launching a new direct service to an iconic stretch of East Coast beach.

The ultra-low-fare carrier will begin a twice-weekly nonstop service between Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina from July 10 – and to celebrate is offering basic no-baggage fares as low as $49.

The resort city of Myrtle Beach sits on one of the most celebrated shorelines on the East Coast – a strip of golden granules known as the Grand Strand that stretches continuously for 60 miles (97km).

open image in gallery Murrells Inlet, to the south of Myrtle Beach, is a culinary haven ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

"People choose to visit the Myrtle Beach area for lots of reasons," writes Discover South Carolina's Libby Wiersema, "but it mostly boils down to this: options for fun."

She continues: "With 60 uninterrupted miles of beautiful sandy beaches, this coastal strip... is the necklace that strings together a diversity of beach destinations."

Take your pick, she says, from the quiet fishing village of Little River to the luxury resorts of North Myrtle Beach, and from the culinary haven of Murrells Inlet to the Southern pace of Pawleys Island.

Frontier Airlines is also launching a thrice-weekly nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport on July 7.

“From the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic, and down the Eastern Coast, we are thrilled to announce these new routes as we continue our mission to offer our ultra-low fares to more travelers in more destinations,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

“We can’t wait for more consumers this summer to experience The New Frontier, proving that affordable air travel can also offer unmatched comfort and convenience.”

open image in gallery Frontier’s new service to Myrtle Beach begins on July 10. Above are Frontier aircraft at Denver Airport ( AFP/Getty )

Frontier currently flies to Myrtle Beach from Cleveland, Long Island and Philadelphia.

In total, 10 airlines offer services to Myrtle Beach, from states including Colorado, Texas, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York and New Jersey.

But currently, the only direct New Jersey flights to Myrtle Beach are run by Spirit and United Airlines.

The former offers services from Newark and Atlantic City, with prices starting from $77, and the latter from Newark, with fares starting from around $140.