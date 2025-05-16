Delta is ditching basic economy fare and overhauling entire ticketing structure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delta Air Lines has announced changes to its fare classes, including readjusting its Basic Economy seating.

Beginning Thursday, for flights on or after October 1, the Delta seats will now be under new categories: Delta Main, Delta Comfort, Delta First, Delta Premium Select, and Delta One, according t a news release.

Basic Economy will now fall under the Delta Main category, in which there are three tiers: Delta Main Basic, Delta Main Classic, and Delta Main Extra.

Main Basic is the equivalent of Basic Economy, with seats being assigned after check-in and Zone 8 boarding priority. Main Classic includes better boarding priority, same-day standby options, and added flexibility for flyers to choose their seats. Main Extra expands even further with a higher boarding priority.

“You can get the benefits you’ve become accustomed to when you book Classic – seat selection, no-fee cancellation and Same-Day Standby,” the airline said in the frequently asked questions (FAQ) section on its website.

“Extra gets you more than Classic or our previous Refundable ticket option. With Extra, you can enjoy full refundability if you decide to cancel, earlier boarding, free Same-Day Confirmed options and more miles earned.”

The new seating titles will be reflected in flights on or after October 1 ( Getty Images )

Delta Comfort was formerly known as Delta Comfort +, and Delta First was formerly known as First Class. The airline noted in the release that only the names of the seating categories would be changing, with all of the same existing benefits, and that the update would not “affect your in-flight experience.”

“As we listen and learn about what our customers want when it comes to their travel, we know that clarity and choice are paramount,” Senior Vice President Eric Phillips, said in the release.

“Our reimagined shopping experience gives customers more options and flexibility to pick the travel experience that works best for them, and a full picture of all the benefits of flying with Delta.”

Delta’s news comes after Spirit Airlines announced it would be offering new incentives, including improved seating, in an attempt to lure travelers.

The airline’s newly announced options offer customers access to seats with extra legroom and a slew of accompanying perks.

Spirit previously offered more space to passengers through a “Go Comfy” option, which blocked off a middle seat in a row of three seats. According to the press release, this option will soon be phased out and replaced with seats with extra legroom.

The flight package also includes a carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, priority boarding, reserved overhead bin space, a snack, and a non-alcoholic beverage in addition to the larger seat.

Seven rows toward the front of the plane, totaling more than 40 seats, will have 32 inches of space rather than the customary 28.

The new “Go Comfy” plan will be available for booking Thursday, and travelers will able to start flying in those seats on July 9.