Spirit Airlines introduces new seats and ‘comfy’ perks in bid for premium passengers

Spirit Airlines will be offering new incentives, including improved seats, in an attempt to lure travelers.

The airline’s newly announced options offer customers access to seats with extra legroom and a slew of accompanying perks.

Spirit previously offered more space to passengers through a “Go Comfy” option, which blocked off a middle seat in a row of three seats. According to the press release, this option will soon be phased out and replaced with seats with extra legroom. The flight package also includes a carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, priority boarding, reserved overhead bin space, a snack, and a non-alcoholic beverage in addition to the larger seat.

Seven rows toward the front of the plane, totaling more than 40 seats, will have 32 inches of space rather than the customary 28.

The new “Go Comfy” plan will be available for booking Thursday, and travelers will able to start flying in those seats July 9.

“Spirit’s new premium options offer travelers exceptional value, and we’re creating even more opportunities for Guests to experience them with our new extra-legroom seating option,” Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines, said in a press release.

“We’re also adding more value and perks for our loyalty members at a time when others are taking away benefits, giving our most loyal Guests even more reasons to choose Spirit.”

Later this year, Spirit will be introducing its two free checked bags policy in collaboration with Bank of America. This will only be available to Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard Cardholders.

Other updates to the Spirit Loyalty program include free upgrades to Free Spirit status members and cobranded credit card holders, and points redemption for travel options such as Go Comfy.

News of the airline’s upgraded perks comes a few weeks after the company emerged from bankruptcy protection.

The budget airline said in March that its parent, Spirit Aviation Holdings, exited Chapter 11 after finalizing debt restructuring. The reorganization plan, which received the court’s green light in February, aimed to bring the carrier back to profitability and boost resources to compete with rivals.

“We’re emerging as a stronger and more focused airline,” CEO Ted Christie, who will continue to lead Spirit post-bankruptcy, said in a statement at the time.

The restructuring deal allowed Spirit to convert $795 million of its debt into equity. The company said it also received a $350 million equity investment from existing investors to aid future operations.