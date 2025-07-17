Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delta Air Lines is moving away from static prices towards individualized pricing decided by artificial intelligence, Fortune reports.

The airline company wants to do away with static pricing altogether and instead charge customers based on the particular flight they want to take at a particular time. By the end of the year, the company wants to have 20 percent of all ticket prices individually determined by AI, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said. The airline is currently pricing about 3 percent of tickets with AI.

Haustein said last year the company wants ticket costs to be informed by an AI “super analyst” that can work 24/7 to determine what an individual passenger should pay at any given time, Fortune reports. The program is expected to take years to fully implement.

Travel expert Gary Leff told Fortune this plan has been in the works for years: “Personalized pricing has been an airline goal for the past decade and a half.”

Not everyone is excited about the program. Some experts and lawmakers say this new program will be unfair to consumers and will raise ticket prices.

Matt Britton, author of Generation AI, told Fortune that AI is “fundamentally rewriting the rules of commerce and consumer experience.”

open image in gallery Delta Air Lines wants to use AI to determine ticket prices in real-time. Some say it could drive up prices for consumers ( AFP via Getty Images )

“For consumers, this means the era of ‘fair’ pricing is over,” he added. “The price you see is the price the algorithm thinks you’ll accept, not a universal rate.”

Senator Ruben Gallego, a member of the Senate Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development, said he “won’t let [Delta] get away with this.”

“Delta’s CEO just got caught bragging about using AI to find your pain point — meaning they’ll squeeze you for every penny,” the Democrat wrote on X. “This isn’t fair pricing or competitive pricing. It’s predatory pricing.”

open image in gallery Some experts say Delta's new AI program could result in 'predatory pricing' ( Getty Images )

Justin Kloczko, an analyst with Consumer Watchdog, told Fortune that this means Delta wants to “see into people’s heads to see how much they’re willing to pay.”

“They are basically hacking our brains,” he said.

A Delta spokesperson told Fortune the company has “zero tolerance for discrimination.”

“Our fares are publicly filed and based solely on trip-related factors like advance purchase and cabin class, and we maintain strict safeguards to ensure compliance with federal law,” the spokesperson said.

Delta also announced the company is planning to reduce its main cabin capacity by about 1 percent to boost capacity for premium-level seats. The airline is also rolling out lie-flat “Delta One Suites,” enhanced domestic First Class seats and premium economy “Premium Select” on additional aircraft.

The Independent has contacted Delta for comment.