Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have taken their new romance to the red carpet for the first time.

On Wednesday, the rapper and the Dallas Mavericks player attended the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Megan, 30, founded the nonprofit back in 2022 to support women, children, seniors, and other communities in both Houston, Texas, and around the world in honor of her late parents, Joseph Pete III and Holly Thomas.

The couple showed up in their best red carpet attire, as Megan wore a black halter-style gown with a sequined belt across her waist, while Thompson sported a black and white tuxedo.

When asked on the carpet by People how they met, Megan said, “It was such a meet-cute, it was like a f***ing movie.”

“I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie,” she continued, calling Thompson “the nicest person I've ever met in my life.”

‘Oh, we met and it was such a meet-cute, it was like a f***ing movie,’ Megan said about Thompson ( Getty Images )

When asked how he felt about attending the gala alongside Megan, Thompson told US Weekly: “Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person, and she inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand.”

“This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need,” he continued. “And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

The Mavericks player also said he “would have loved to meet Holly and Joe. I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of what — not only what she’s been able to accomplish, what she’s also going to continue to do.”

He continued: “She has never been put in a box, or allowed herself to be in a box, and she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And, on top of that, raise a ton of money this evening and just do so much for so many in need.”

The couple’s red carpet debut comes a few days after they made their relationship Instagram official.

On Saturday, the NBA player shared a series of photos from their vacation together, which featured photos of the couple holding hands and kissing with a caption that read, “Sweet Bells son.”

Prior to that, Megan also posted a series of photos on her Instagram account July 9, featuring her lounging around a hot tub. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Thompson sitting in the background, assuming this was the couple’s way of “soft launching” their relationship.

Thompson previously dated actresses Laura Harrier and Coco Jones, while Megan was linked to Torrey Craig in September 2024 after dating rapper Pardison Fontaine from 2021 to 2023.