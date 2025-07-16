Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt expecting first child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt and are expecting their first child together.

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Hewitt announced her pregnancy by writing: “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

The carousel featured Hewitt, 29, receiving an ultrasound at a doctor’s appointment, a sonogram of the baby and multiple photos of her and Davidson, 31. Hewitt is due in early winter, according to Page Six.

When approached by The Independent, a representative for Davidson declined to comment, pointing to Hewitt’s Instagram post as confirmation of the news.

Saturday Night Live alum Davidson went public with his romance with Hewitt, a model, in March while the two were on vacation in Florida. A source told The Independent at the time that Davidson and Dewitt only recently started seeing each other, but did not give details on when or how they met.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson are expecting their first child together ( Getty Images )

The couple were reportedly looking to move in together by May. She then attended his stand up comedy show in June, Page Six reported.

Before her relationship with Davidson, Hewitt was romantically linked to Benny Blanco, who’s now engaged to Selena Gomez. The former couple first started dating in 2019, after Hewitt appeared in the music video for Blanco and the late Juice WRLD’s song, “Graduation.”

The model was also previously linked to Jason Sudeikis in 2024. Photos shared by DailyMail.com in January of that year showed the pair hugging outside of a nightclub in West Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Davidson ended his romance with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline in 2024, months before he started dating Hewitt. He’s had many famous girlfriends in the past, including Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Chase Sui Wonders, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale. Davidson was also engaged to Ariana Grande for four months before they ended their relationship in 2018.

News of Hewitt’s pregnancy comes just under a year after Davidson reportedly checked into a rehabilitation center amid ongoing struggles with his mental health.

Davidson received treatment for his previously diagnosed borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder in 2023 and underwent further treatment in August 2024, People reported.

A source told People at the time that Davidson’s mental health has “always been a priority” for the comedian, who has spoken openly about his conditions.

“Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues,” a source told People in 2023. “His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”