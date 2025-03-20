Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend revealed as Benny Blanco’s ex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pete Davidson officially has a new girlfriend – Benny Blanco’s ex, Elsie Hewitt.

The 31-year-old comedian recently took a getaway to Palm Beach, Florida with Hewitt, as shown in photos shared by DailyMail.com on Wednesday. The couple was captured packing on the PDA at the beach, exchanging a passionate kiss while in the ocean.

One photo, shared by DailyMail.com, also showed Davidson and Hewitt holding hands in the ocean. Another snap captured the Saturday Night Live alum carrying his girlfriend while in the water.

During their trip to the beach, Davidson wore a pair of black swim trunks, while Hewitt wore a multi-colored bikini, hoop earrings, sunglasses, and had her hair in a bun.

They were also photographed in a lounge chair on the sand, sharing another kiss. While out of the water, Hewitt wore a white tank top and jeans, and Davidson put on a black t-shirt, sunglasses, and baseball cap.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Davidson for comment.

open image in gallery Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson were spotted on a romantic vacation to Palm Beach, Florida. ( Getty Images )

Before her relationship with Davidson, Hewitt was romantically linked to Benny Blanco, who’s now engaged to Selena Gomez. The former couple first started dating in 2019, after Hewitt appeared in the music video for Blanco and the late Juice WRLD’s song, “Graduation.”

In October of that year, she shared a series of sweet photos of her and Blanco on X/Twitter. “I just saw its #NationalBoyfriendDay I wish u were here instead of being on the Titanic,” she wrote in the post at the time. “But thank u for existing and I don’t know what I’d do without u.”

Blanco later jokingly replied: “We wish u were single.”

The model was also previously linked to Jason Sudeikis in 2024. Photos shared by DailyMail.com in January of that year showed the pair hugging outside of a nightclub in West Hollywood.

Davidson’s new relationship comes after he ended his romance with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline last year. He’s had many famous girlfriends in the past, including Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Chase Sui Wonders, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale. Davidson was also infamously engaged to Ariana Grande for four months before they ended their relationship in 2018.

During his time in the spotlight, fans have gushed over his romances with some big A-listers, with his love life becoming the butt of many jokes on SNL. However, he doesn’t like how his relationships are the topic of conversation.

“It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly. Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood. Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keough,” he told Page Six last month. “But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell.”

open image in gallery Elsie Hewitt and Benny Blanco dated from 2019 to 2020. ( Getty Images )

“It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work. I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating,” he added.

Also in February, Davidson turned heads when he revealed his tattoo-free body in a Valentine’s Day campaign for Reformation, years after he shared that he was in the process of removing his tattoos. For the campaign, he posed in a pair of white pants and matching socks — showing off his tattoo-free chest.

Days earlier, he revealed that he’s been “burning off” his tattoos, noting he had about 200 removed.

“It's horrible,” Davidson said about the removal process during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It's worse [than getting a tattoo]. They gotta burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for six to eight weeks and you can't get in the sunlight. And then you gotta do it like 12 more times. So really think about that Game of Thrones tattoo.”