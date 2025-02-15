Pete Davidson reveals where he stands with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pete Davidson has shared how he feels about his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande.

The 31-year-old comedian spoke candidly about his ex, who he was engaged to for four months in 2018, during an interview with Page Six, published on Friday. He noted that while he doesn’t see Grande often, he’s quite proud of her.

“When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love,” he said about the “Positions” singer, who’s nominated for the Best Actress in Supporting Role Oscar award at for her role as Glinda in Wicked. The star-studded awards ceremony will be taking place on March 2.

“I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold,” the Saturday Night Live alum added. “I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it’s ended it’s been cool.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer was engaged to the comedian in June 2018 after just two months of dating. The pair called off their engagement in October that year.

One year later, Grande opened up about her whirlwind romance, noting that meeting Davidson was “an amazing distraction” in the wake of her breakup with Mac Miller, who died from an overdose in September 2018.

Pete Davidson says he hopes ex Ariana Grande ‘wins the Oscar’ ( Getty Images for MTV )

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic,” she told Vogue in July 2019, adding: “I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Davidson has been romantically linked to a range of famous faces, as he most recently ended his romance with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline last year. He’s previously dated Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Chase Sui Wonders, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale.

During his time in the spotlight, fans have gushed over his relationship with some big A-listers, with his love life becoming the butt of many jokes on SNL. However, he doesn’t like how his relationships are the topic of conversation.

“It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly. Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood. Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keough,” he told Page Six. “But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell.”

“It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work. I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating,” he added.

The Bupkis star also addressed how his love life has inspired “big dick energy” internet slang, used to describe a man without a lot of confidence, without being cocky. However, Davidson was never a fan of that term.

“I’m a very sensitive person and it’s humiliating to see a picture of yourself eating a sandwich in a pink T-shirt with the headline ‘This is what BDE is,’” he said.