Independent
Oscar nominations 2025: The full list of movies, actors and directors

All the movies and actors in contention for trophies

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 23 January 2025 23:43 EST
Comments
The Brutalist trailer

The Oscars 2025 nominations have been announced in Hollywood.

After being delayed for a week due to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, the nominations have revealed which movies, actors and directors are going to duke it out at this year’s awards ceremony, set to take place on 2 March.

The biggest contenders this year include Netflix’s divisive Emilia Pérez, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and pope drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes.

Meanwhile, actors were named ranged from Demi Moore (The Substance) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) to Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and Ariana Grande (Wicked).

Find all the nominations below:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

‘The Brutalist’
‘The Brutalist’

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia ErivoWicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Demi Moore in ‘The Substance’
Demi Moore in ‘The Substance’ (Mubi)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée ChalametA Complete Unknown

Colman DomingoSing Sing

Ralph Fiennes Conclave

Sebastian StanThe Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana GrandeWicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini Conclave

Zoe SaldañaEmilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña in ‘Emilia Pérez'
Zoe Saldaña in ‘Emilia Pérez' (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran CulkinA Real Pain

Edward NortonA Complete Unknown

Guy PearceThe Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

‘Sing Sing’ star Colman Domingo has received his second Oscar nomination
‘Sing Sing’ star Colman Domingo has received his second Oscar nomination

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

‘Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ received an Oscar nomination
‘Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ received an Oscar nomination (Aardman)

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

’Nosferatu’ received three Oscar nominations in the technical categories
’Nosferatu’ received three Oscar nominations in the technical categories (© 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

Best Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Music (Original Song)

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez

“The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird” – Sing Sing

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

‘Wicked’ received 10 Oscar nominations
‘Wicked’ received 10 Oscar nominations (© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part 2

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Nosferatu

Wicked

‘Conclave’ has received eight Oscar nominations
‘Conclave’ has received eight Oscar nominations (Philippe Antonello/Focus Features)

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

The Oscars will air in the US on ABC. In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 96th Academy Awards live on ITV, from around 11pm, on Sunday 2 March.

