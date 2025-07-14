Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey welcome first baby together
Couple announced they were expecting their first child together in March
Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey have officially welcomed their first baby together.
The couple, who have been married since June 2024, shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday.
In a series of black-and-white images from the hospital, the pair announced the birth of their newborn daughter: Colette Annalise McCaffrey.
In one of the pictures, the San Francisco 49ers running back is seen leaning over 33-year-old Culpo, who is holding the baby.
Another shows the 29-year-old footballer supporting the former Miss Universe as she undergoes what appears to be a C-section. Culpo can be seen holding onto McCaffrey’s arm tightly.
“Look at that grip,” she pointed out in a subsequent Instagram Story.
Describing childbirth as “the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences,” Culpo recalled that once McCaffrey “came into the room, I felt most at peace.”
The baby’s arrival comes months after the first-time parents announced they were expecting.
“Next chapter, motherhood,” Culpo wrote in a March Instagram post. She additionally included two monochrome pictures from a maternity photoshoot.
Culpo and McCaffrey tied the knot last summer in Rhode Island after getting engaged in April 2023.
For the ceremony, Culpo wore a custom long-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a high crew neckline. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” she explained in an interview with Vogue about her dress choice.
Following the interview’s publication, people criticized her dress choice and minimal makeup.
She later defended her wedding day fashion, telling People: “I loved every part of my wedding because I love my husband and the people we got to celebrate that day with. The choices that I made are because I wanted to feel like they’re choices I could be proud of in 50 years. And that’s it.”
Culpo and McCaffrey first sparked romance rumors in May 2019 after eagle-eyed fans noticed the athlete liked one of the TV personality’s Instagram posts. They were then spotted vacationing together in Mexico.
In November 2019, they went Instagram official. “Proud of you! @oliviaculpo,” the former Carolina Panther player wrote on Instagram, celebrating Culpo’s Sports Illustrated covershoot. The model replied to McCaffrey’s message on her own Instagram Story, adding: “My eyes are half open here but this made my day @christianmccaffrey.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments