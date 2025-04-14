Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was hit with a tech issue during her headlining Coachella set on Sunday night.
About 20 minutes into her performance, she was seen reaching for something behind her back.
“Somebody come out here and fix my mother******* mic,” she yelled.
A crew member then scurried onstage and helped the rapper-songwriter.
Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her energetic Coachella set with a handful of her best-known songs including “Savage.”
Throughout the performance, she’s been seen adjusting her boots multiple times.
