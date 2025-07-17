Khloé Kardashian makes shocking Photoshop admission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her Photoshopping habits.

The Kardashians star, 41, revealed during Wednesday’s episode of her podcast Khloe in Wonderland that all of her posts on social media were edited in some way — a process she has since changed.

Throughout the podcast episode, the Khloud founder debunked claims and rumors about her family, and one of them was that she “Photoshops every picture” of herself.

“I don’t,” she said. “But there was a time that I definitely did. There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to. I also think it was the era too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now.”

“I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter,” she continued. “And there's definitely days that I'm like, ugh, I need a filter. Don't feel good about myself. But I'm on video. And I do like myself better in video than stills.”

‘There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to,’ Kardashian said about altering photos of herself ( Getty Images for Fragrance Found )

Kardashian also revealed how much of a perfectionist she can be when deciding which of her photos to post, telling her listeners that she will take “500 photos to get the one that I like.”

She then looked back on her older photos and admitted that she looked like a “cartoon character” and was ashamed of herself for thinking she needed to digitally alter her appearance.

“I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that,” the reality television star said. “But I was around people who were all doing that. And if they took my photo they would make me look that way before giving it to me. And then I would think that's how I looked. And if I got paparazzied, I'd be like, ‘I don't look like that. I look like this photo.’ And I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, okay, we have to lay off the filters. This isn't real. That's not how I look. And I don't want to look like that. It was a strange time.”

Kardashian’s take on altering photos came after she responded to speculation about her appearance by sharing a list of the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone.

Last month, London doctor Jonny Betteridge analyzed her “transformation,” claiming she’d had a slew of procedures, including a blepharoplasty (eyelid lift), rhinoplasty (nose job), and face lift.

Soon after Betteridge’s post was shared, the reality star responded, saying she took the speculation as a “great compliment” and shared a list of the actual procedures she’s undergone to alter her appearance.

Kardashian said, over her time in the public eye, she’s had a rhinoplasty, laser hair removal, botox, and the collagen injectable sculptra following the removal of a face tumor, and “soft wave laser for skin tightening.”

The reality star said that she’d also had filler injections, uses “collagen baby threads” on her chin and neck, frequently books salmon sperm, peptide, and vitamin facials, and has steadily lost 80 pounds with the help of her personal trainer, Joe Paris.