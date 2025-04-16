Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a new interview on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Khloé Kardashian remembered the immediate aftermath of finding her ex-husband Lamar Odom cheating on her in a motel room.

According to the 40-year-old reality star, she “started going ballistic.”

“We were married,” Kardashian explained to Cooper during the April 16 episode. “He was doing his thing, and he went down to some motel in Downtown LA and was with a girl.”

Kardashian admitted she found the room the 45-year-old former NBA star — who she was married to for seven years — was in and immediately went.

“I saw in the window that him and this girl were… they were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that,” Kardashian explained. “I knocked on the door. They answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic.”

Kardashian didn’t go into too much detail, however, she did say her actions left marks on her body.

“My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them],” she said of the state of her hands the next day.

According to Kardashian, she “acted as if nothing ever happened” at her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s birthday party for her daughter Penelope less than 24 hours later.

“I don’t think I ever said a thing,” she said.

Kardashian pointed out that Odom was shocked and confused by Kardashian showing up at the motel room. She said he “could not understand how I knew where he was.”

“And I was like, ‘I don’t give a s***. I’m not telling anybody anything. And why are you in a motel in Downtown LA at 3 in the morning?’” she continued.

The Independent has contacted Odom’s representative for comment.

Khloé Kardashian says she ‘started going ballistic’ when she found Lamar Odom cheating on her in a motel ( YouTube/Getty )

In 2013, Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom because of his alleged substance abuse issues and the alleged cheating scandal.

But the now-mother of two withdrew her initial divorce filing two years later when Odom overdosed at a brothel in Nevada, out of heightened concern for his health. The pair eventually finalized their divorce in 2016.

Unlike their years-long separation, the two entered into their relationship and marriage hastily, tying the knot one month after they started dating.

Kardashian’s comments about Odom come after she responded to the recent blow-up sex doll he bought and customized to look like her.

In the season six finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, she said the whole thing was “creepy.”

TMZ caught Odom purchasing the figure at sex toy shop RealDoll in Las Vegas in November 2024.

Speaking to her mom, Kris Jenner, and her best friend, Malika Haqq, during the finale episode, Kardashian said Odom’s decision to order the sex doll was “demonic and unwell.”

“Not sure why that’s something we’re publicly talking about,” Kardashian noted in her confessional with producers. “I’m supposed to be flattered by this? It’s more — man, this validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart and it’s creepy and it’s weird but I’m not hurt by it. It’s his journey. It’s just weird and gross.”