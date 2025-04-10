Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Khloé Kardashian isn’t too happy about the blow-up sex doll her ex-husband Lamar Odom ordered to look like her.

In fact, in the season six finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 40-year-old Good American founder said the whole thing was “creepy.”

Odom, who was married to Kardashian for seven years, revealed he bought a life-size sex doll resembling his former wife during an appearance on the We’re Out Of Time podcast in November 2024.

At the time, TMZ caught the 45-year-old purchasing the doll at Real Doll, the sex toy company, in Las Vegas.

“When you’re really thinking about it, [it’s] like a doll,” he said on the podcast. “But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.”

Speaking to her mom, Kris Jenner, and her best friend, Malika Haqq, during the finale episode, Kardashian said Odom’s decision to order the sex doll was “demonic and unwell.”

Khloé Kardashian says ‘it’s weird and gross’ Lamar Odom bought a life-size sex doll resembling her ( Getty )

In her confessional with producers, the reality star said she learned about the doll from the internet.

“Not sure why that’s something we’re publicly talking about,” Kardashian noted. “I’m supposed to be flattered by this? It’s more — man, this validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart and it’s creepy and it’s weird but I’m not hurt by it. It’s his journey. It’s just weird and gross.”

In 2013, Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom because of his substance abuse issues and an alleged cheating scandal. However, the now-mother of two withdrew her divorce filing two years later when Odom overdosed at a brothel in Nevada, out of heightened concern for his health. The pair then finalized their divorce in 2016.

Unlike their years-long separation, the two entered into their relationship and marriage hastily, tying the knot one month after they started dating.

From 2011 to 2012, their relationship was broadcast to the world through their own reality series entitled Khloé & Lamar.

Though the two haven’t been romantically involved for some time, they’ve both admitted to keeping in touch on Instagram and via text.

Earlier in season six of The Kardashians, Kardashian came face-to-face with Odom for the first time in nine years for closure.

The emotional reunion was held at Haqq’s house.

“I haven’t had contact with Lamar in nine years and I just think it’s time to shed as much as I can,” she said in her confessional, noting how she was ready to finally “close that chapter of her life.”

“Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life,” Kardashian said. “I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul.”