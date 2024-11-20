Lamar Odom admits making ‘sick’ purchase to remind him of ex-wife Khloe Kardashian

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former NBA player Lamar Odom ordered a life-size sex doll resembling his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Odom, 45, spoke about the bizarre purchase while appearing on the We’re Out Of Time podcast.

“When you’re really thinking about it, [it’s] like a doll,” he said on the Tuesday (November 19) episode. “But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.”

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star was married to the reality star for seven years from 2009 to 2016. While they haven’t been romantically involved for some time now, Odom said the two still keep in touch.

“I don’t speak to her. I can text her, and she’ll reply,” he explained, claiming the 40-year-old Kardashian “still cares” about him.

“It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird,” he told podcast host Richard Taite. “They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem.”

Lamar Odom revealed his recent purchase of a life-size sex doll that looks like Khloe Kardashian ( Getty )

TMZ caught Odom at Real Doll, the sex toy company, in Las Vegas in early November. Pictures posted by the outlet show Odom looking around the factory surrounded by different dolls hanging from the ceiling.

According to the Real Doll website, the basic models are sold for $7,000 each while the customized figures can cost up to $20,000.

In 2013, Khloe filed for divorce from Odom because of his substance abuse issues and an alleged cheating scandal. However, the now-mother of two withdrew her divorce filing two years later when Odom overdosed at a brothel in Nevada, out of heightened concern for his health. The pair then finalized their divorce in 2016.

Unlike their years-long separation, the two entered into their relationship and marriage hastily, tying the knot one month after they started dating.

From 2011 to 2012, their relationship was broadcasted to the world through their own reality series entitled Khloé & Lamar. For two seasons, their day-to-day at home in their Muholland Park mansion that they bought for $3.95 million and later sold for $5.49 million.

Last month, Odom spoke about his experience with “pink cocaine” after traces of the drug were found in Liam Payne’s body following his death.

“I’m gonna make sure I say a prayer for his family and everyone that he knows,” Odom said.