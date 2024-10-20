✕ Close One Direction singer Liam Payne dies aged 31

Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik has announced he is postponing his US tour in the wake of the singer’s sudden death, aged 31.

Meanwhile in Argentina, Payne’s father thanked fans for their support after his son fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Geoff Payne was seen reading tributes and kissing photos of his son outside the hotel where he died.

In a moving Instagram post, the singer’s sister Ruth Gibbins said “I’m sorry I couldn’t save you” .

Payne’s former One Direction bandmates have said they are “devastated” over the singer’s death, while Cheryl, the mother of Payne’s 7-year-old son Bear, has opened up about her grief at an “indescribably painful time.”

The singer, who shot to fame after joining the pop group on reality TV contest The X Factor in 2010 along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, was described as a “kind, funny and brave soul” in a tribute from his surviving bandmates.

Payne’s cause of death was revealed in a preliminary autopsy on Thursday 17 October. Photos taken by officials of his hotel room showed it in a state of disarray, with a smashed TV screen and debris scattered around the surfaces.