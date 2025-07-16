Kelly Ripa roasts husband Mark Consuelos for ‘disgusting’ sex desire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Ripa is mocking her husband, Mark Consuelos, for his sexual desires.

The 54-year-old TV host made a confession about her sex life during Tuesday’s episode of Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. During the conversation, Ripa asked when Hirsch and her husband prefer to have sex.

“I’m going to go personal. Are you an evening person or a morning person?” Ripa asked, to which Hirsch replied: “Definitely not morning. Do not breathe on me in the morning.”

Ripa claimed that men prefer to have sexual intercourse in the morning, which Hirsch said she wouldn’t do with her partner. “I find it disgusting,” the Live with Kelly and Mark host added.

However, according to Ripa, her husband only wants to have sex in the morning, which she had to talk to him about.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have spoken openly about their sex life ( Getty Images )

“He’ll never learn, he’s a guy,” she joked. “But I said to him, ‘Here’s the thing, there needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can’t always be your way. Because it feels like 90 percent of the time it’s your way.’”

“And now that we work together every day, it’s gonna have to sometimes be my way, and my way’s at night only,” she added, since she and her husband have been hosting Live together since April 2023.

She also roasted her husband for wanting to kiss her when they wake up in the mornings. “I have a retainer in. I gotta rip that out,” Ripa added. “And he’s got his nasal things on. We are the most repulsive, disgusting.”

Ripa joked that men “don’t care” and that a “d*** has a brain of its own.”

“I’m already pre-disgusted for tomorrow morning,” she quipped. However, she clarified that she and Consuelos don’t have sex every morning, since they have to get up early for work.

“The greatest thing about this job, this thing has like, almost repulsed him from morning time during the work week,” she explained. “Which is like a miracle.”

She then questioned why her husband doesn’t “suffer from erectile dysfunction,” since he’s in his mid-50s.

“Shouldn’t that be happening now? I was promised!” Ripa jokingly added.

Ripa and Consuelos first met in the Nineties, when they were both starring on All My Children. They got married in 1996 and went on to welcome three children: Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22.

The longtime couple is notorious for sharing NSFW details about their relationship. During a 2023 episode of her podcast, Let’s Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Consuelos and Ripa recalled how they’ve stayed connected during their time apart, including when the Riverdale star was in Canada for 10 months in 2020 for work.

After Consuelos said that there were “rituals” they did to stay close, Ripa stepped in to share how they’re intimate with each other via FaceTime.

“We had, can I tell you something, we had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous, over FaceTime,” she explained. “I became so alarmed at my appearance, over FaceTime, that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder.”

She then poked fun at how she “got really close to herself” in “situations where [she] was separated from [her] husband for long periods of time.”

Ripa also addressed how important intimacy is in a relationship, asking Consuelos if it would be a “dealbreaker” if she “cut [him] off sexually.”

In response, he said: “That could be a potential deal breaker…Unless you had some type of medical condition where, like, you lost the use of [your body].”