Bravo star Jax Taylor not returning to The Valley, will ‘focus on sobriety’

Bravo star Jax Taylor will not be returning to The Valley for season three.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Taylor said: “After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley.

“Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting relationship. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”

Taylor openly shared his struggle with cocaine addiction in March, ahead of the season two premiere of The Valley. One of the major plot lines of the show’s current season has been Taylor’s sobriety and mental health journeys.

In the second episode of the season, Taylor was seen packing his belongings in preparation to head to a mental health treatment facility.

Originally of Vanderpump Rules fame, Taylor shares his son with cast mate Brittany Cartwright, who announced their split in February 2024. During that second episode, the two had a heated on-camera argument over Taylor’s behavior.

“I don’t even recognize who you are anymore,” Cartwright said. “Jax, you scared me! You scared me, and you hurt me,” she continued, referring to an altercation in which Taylor allegedly threw furniture at Cartwright. She went on, saying she’s had to go to therapy for what she’s endured with Taylor.

“You need to go get help for yourself and for our son,” Cartwright pleaded. “He cannot grow up and become a person like you.”

After a contentious conversation, Cartwright then laid down the line. “If you do not stay the 30 days, I’m filing right away,” she warned Taylor. “I’m taking Cruz, getting full custody, and I’m putting a restraining order against you, and you’re gonna lose your job.”

