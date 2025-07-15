The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

American Idol executive Robin Kaye was found shot to death along with her husband following an apparent break-in at their home in Los Angeles, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the couple’s Encino home to conduct a welfare check at around 2.30 p.m. on Monday after the couple hadn’t been heard from in several days, police told Deadline.

Officers found Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca in separate rooms, each appearing to have suffered from gunshot wounds to the head. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It’s not immediately clear who might have shot them or what the motive behind the shooting was. Police have not yet released any information on suspects.

The Independent has reached out to LAPD for more information.

open image in gallery Robin Kaye, a music supervisor on American Idol for more than two decades, was found dead in her home along with her husband, police say ( Getty )

Aerial footage captured shattered glass from a sliding door at the home, ABC7 reported.

A neighbor told the outlet that one of her renters called police days earlier after seeing someone climbing the fence to the property.

"We didn't see or hear anything. My renter called 911 on Thursday because she saw somebody hopping the fence," Amee Faggen told ABC7. "And I have no idea if that was related or not. They came and left, the helicopters and police came."

A spokesperson for the TV series told the outlet: "We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom's, passing.”

open image in gallery Singer La'Porsha Renae, producer Randy Jackson and music supervisor, Robin Kaye attend The 7th Annual Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards at The Theater at Ace Hotel in 2017 ( Getty )

"Robin has been a cornerstone of the 'Idol' family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

Kaye worked as a music supervisor on the singing competition show for 288 episodes spanning from 2002 to 2023, according to her IMDB page. She’s also credited as working as a music supervisor for the NAACP Image Awards, Lip Sync Battle, Miss USA, Miss Universe, The Dance Scene, Your Chance To Dance, and dozens of other shows.