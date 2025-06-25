America’s Got Talent fans accuse show of Tom Sandoval ‘image rehab’ after Bravo star’s audition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval has auditioned for the NBC show America’s Got Talent — and viewers have a lot to say about his performance.

Sandoval, 42, became the “most hated man in America” after it emerged he cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her then best friend, Rachel Leviss, during season 10 of the hit Bravo show. Both the cast and fans of Vanderpump Rules rallied around Madix amid the infidelity scandal, dubbed “Scandoval,” while Sandoval received intense backlash.

Since then, Sandoval has appeared on season three of The Traitors U.S. as well as Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Taking the AGT stage during Tuesday night’s episode of Season 20 auditions, Sandoval said: "This is the chance to show who I am as a musician." His musical talents had been only been somewhat showcased on Vanderpump Rules as viewers watched him turn his focus to his band after the scandal.

After introducing himself and his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, the group performed a cover of “Take On Me” by A-ha for the judges: Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B.

'Vanderpump Rules' alum Tom Sandoval auditions on 'America's Got Talent' ( NBC/America's Got Talent )

At the end of the performance, the audience immediately leapt to its feet along with some of the judges.

“You made me smile, you gave me happy vibes,” Spice Girl Mel B said, while Modern Family star Vergara agreed: “Tom, you look amazing up there. I thought you guys brought us joy tonight.” Former Deal or No Deal host Mandel also echoed that sentiment, saying: “For me, it was great.”

But Cowell, who for years was the head judge on American Idol, had a different opinion.

“The vocals weren’t great, Tom, I’m going to be honest with you,” Cowell said as the audience booed. But Cowell — who earlier in the episode admitted to knowing Sandoval’s former boss, Bravo star and former Real Housewife Lisa Vanderpump — then acknowledged that Sandoval’s reason for auditioning for AGT might be different from that of other contestants.

Ultimately, the judges all agreed to send Sandoval and his band through to the next round. But reviews for the band’s audition were also mixed from the at-home audience, many of whom were left fuming by Sandoval’s appearance.

“Oh Tom Sandoval we didn’t forget dummy,” one viewer said, referring to the scandal, while another wrote: “Nope! Still don't like Tom Sandoval.”

“No No No! They are putting Tom Sandoval through on America’s Got Talent! It’s a sad day for all of us - we will never get rid of him!” someone else said while another wrote: “Tom Sandoval was terrible on #AGT. Turned it off and not watching anymore. This show is a joke.”

“This is an odd prop-up job by the show. What are they gaining from trying to rehab Tom Sandoval's image for him? Sounds like he is kind of a top notch scumbag. I'm not a pearl clutcher but this seems like an unnecessary hill for the show to be on right now,” another said.

Someone else agreed, writing: “I don’t care who the hell Tom Sandoval is, his act on #AGT wasn’t good. He has the ‘looks,’ but his voice isn’t great & the act wasn’t good. Who agrees? Clearly he’s a SOME1 since they’re making a big deal about him & want everyone to like the act… but pass.”

But others enjoyed it with one saying: “That was an incredible performance by tom sandoval, And the most extras.”

A preview clip of the group’s audition — sans the judge’s critiques — was posted on social media days in advance, adding to the anticipation of Tuesday night’s episode. Prior to the full episode airing, Sandoval posted photos from the filming of the show on his social media accounts.

“TONIGHTS THE NIGHT! @agt at 8PM ET/PT on @nbc@peacock !!! @agtauditions I feel so honored to be able to bring my band into to such a cool and different experience,” Sandoval wrote on X. “I'm also thankful for the ones who came to support me and of course, all of my fans supporting us! Love y'all!!”

Sandoval’s AGT audition wasn’t his first run-in with one of the show’s judges.

In April 2023, weeks after news of the scandal broke, Sandoval sat down with Mandel on his podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, for his first big interview. But Mandel, who admitted he hadn’t watched Vanderpump Rules prior to the chat, caught heat from fans over his apparent lack of preparation for Sandoval’s first tell-all interview.

Fans were furious that Mandel wasn’t harder on Sandoval, asking the most pressing questions about the affair. Even Bravo executive Andy Cohen weighed in at the time, giving Mandel the “Jackhole of the Day” moniker on his late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

Mandel, who largely remained quiet during the AGT critiques of Sandoval and his band, has since said he started watching the Bravo show.