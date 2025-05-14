Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mel B has opened up about her unexpected departure from America’s Got Talent, explaining that she was, in fact, fired.

The former Spice Girl, 49, who is returning to judge the show’s 20th anniversary season, initially appeared on the competition series as part of the judging panel in 2013. She remained for six seasons, departing abruptly after season 13 ended in 2019.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Today ahead of AGT’s new season premiere, Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Janine Brown, explained the reason for her earlier exit, saying: “I got kind of laid off and fired.

“But yeah, I’m back now,” she laughed.

Asked by host Craig Melvin what brought her back to the show, the pop star said: “I mean, why not? It was perfect timing.”

Mel B was joined by fellow AGT judge Howie Mandel, 69, who chimed in to jokingly add that she returned because “she gets to work with me.”

(L-R) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Terry Crews, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell return for 'America's Got Talent' season 20 ( Trae Patton/NBC )

“You know, I thought, well, I love working with you guys,” the British singer concurred. “I love working with you,” Mandel replied.

Season 20 of America’s Got Talent welcomes back Mel B, Mandel, Simon Cowell and Sofía Vergara as the official judging panel, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews as host.

Mel B, who also served as a judge on AGT’s spinoff show, Fantasy League, in 2024, is replacing longtime judge Heidi Klum, who in February announced she was leaving the reality series.

“Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise and warmth to the show. We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world’s greatest talent with us. We’d love for our paths to cross again,” a representative for AGT production said in a statement at the time.

Speaking to People about her triumphant return, Mel B said: “I’m beyond thrilled to be back at AGT — not only is it the 20th anniversary of the show, but it’s also a real homecoming for me, and I couldn’t be happier or more excited to be back.

“So fasten your seatbelts, everyone, because I’m here, and I’m going to stir things up and be my usual loud, proud, Scary Spice self. This season is going to be unmissable!” she teased.

The special two-hour premiere of America’s Got Talent season 20 airs Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The Live Shows will begin Tuesday, August 19, at 8 p.m. ET, with results airing Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET. All episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.