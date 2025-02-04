Heidi Klum's America's Got Talent replacement named as supermodel exits series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

America’s Got Talent is making some changes to the judge’s table for its newest season.

The reality competition series will air its 20th season this spring, marking the departure of supermodel Heidi Klum as a judge after 11 of the past 12 seasons. Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell (who also serves as the series' executive producer) are all set to return as judges

Klum will be replaced by former Spice Girl Mel B, who was previously a judge on AGT from 2013 to 2018 and the show’s spinoff AGT: Fantasy League in 2024.

“Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise and warmth to the show. We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world’s greatest talent with us. We’d love for our paths to cross again,” a rep for AGT production said in a statement.

Speculation arose about the supermodel's potential departure from the talent show series after last month's announcement that she would return to Project Runway, a show she originally left in 2018.

She previously hosted the show for 16 seasons from 2004 to 2017, with her and Tim Gunn winning an Emmy in 2013 for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-competition Program.

Heidi Klum was a judge on ‘AGT’ for 11 out of the last 12 seasons ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Both of them left the show in 2018 to be a part of a different fashion reality show, Making the Cut on Prime Video.

Project Runway will be airing its 21st season sometime this year; though, a release date has yet to be announced. It was also not revealed if Gunn would be returning to the show with her. The series was moved from Bravo to Freeform in October of last year and will also be available to watch on both Disney+ and Hulu.

As for AGT, the NBC series will begin airing its newest season starting on May 27, with live shows beginning in August.

“It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season,” Cowell said in a statement. “Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life.

He continued: “I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year.”

Last season middle school janitor Richard Goodall became the show’s winner after earning Klum’s Golden Buzzer for his rendition of “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.