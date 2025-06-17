Paige DeSorbo reveals why she abruptly left Love Island USA mid-challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bravo star Paige DeSorbo has revealed why she made a quick exit from Love Island USA.

During Sunday’s episode of the reality show, the Summer House alum made an appearance to host one of the challenges. However, shortly after she started the challenge, she abruptly left, leaving fans to wonder what happened.

On Tuesday’s episode of DeSorbo’s Giggly Squad podcast, she explained that she experienced a medical emergency, largely stemming from the heat of filming in Fiji.

“It’s a long filming day, and we started pretty early,” she said. “And mind you, I had just landed — not even a full 24 hours that I am there. I’m not even acclimated. But I’m fine, I’m not gonna say that. I’m not gonna be a diva. Like, I’m doing a job.”

She added that she had taken a beta blocker earlier that day to calm her nerves in addition to wearing a suede turtleneck with a mic pack touching the back of her neck, and with heavy hair extensions.

‘I literally sat down [and] passed out,’ DeSorbo recalled on her ‘Giggly Squad’ podcast ( Getty Images )

“The sun starts beating down on me pretty aggressively,” she continued. “I have a high pain tolerance, so if I’m uncomfortable, I’m really waiting for the last second to tell you, because I don’t want to be a problem. I don’t want to be bothersome.”

However, an hour and a half into filming, she began to feel “queasy” and excused herself to “throw up.”

The reality television star returned to filming, but she started to “sway a little bit,” which the producers noticed.

“I’m not feeling totally normal, but again, I’m not stopping the show that has so graciously asked me to come on,” she continued. “I literally sat down [and] passed out.”

However, she then came to the conclusion, “I don’t think I can keep going, and if I do, I really think I will pass out.”

Following the release of the episode, DeSorbo turned to Instagram to share a series of photos from her time on the Peacock series. “Thank you @arianamadix for lending me the islanders,” she captioned the post while thanking the show’s host.

DeSorbo’s episode came after one of the season seven contestants, Yulissa Escobar, had exited the show after just one episode. Her departure was announced by series narrator Iain Stirling partway through the second episode, which aired earlier this month.

“Yulissa has left the villa,” Stirling said without elaborating further.

It is unclear whether Escobar was removed from the villa by Love Island USA producers after the first night or if she was edited out of episode two.

Her exit came as videos of her making racial slurs resurfaced online, prompting immense backlash from fans. In clips obtained by TMZ, Escobar was seen using the N-word on two separate podcasts.

Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock.