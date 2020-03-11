Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donna Kelce, mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, is set to join the cast of the upcoming fourth season of hit game show The Traitors.

A 23-strong cast has been announced for the game of deception, which will once again by hosted by Alan Cumming. The show is currently in production in Scotland.

The Real Housewives of NYC star Dorinda Medley returns to the show after being eliminated first last year.

She will be joined by several other competitors from the Real Housewives franchise, including Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Caroline Stanbury from The Real Housewives of Dubai and Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Many more of the cast are also known from reality shows, including Colton Underwood from The Bachelor, Ian Terry and Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother, Rob Cesternino, Natalie Anderson and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho from Survivor and Mark Ballas from Dancing with the Stars.

Rob Rausch from Love Island USA will also appear, as will Maura Higgins from Love Island UK and Aftersun: Love Island USA.

Donna Kelce, Monet X Change and Dorinda Medley are set to star in the next season of 'The Traitors' ( Getty )

Also among the cast are Monet X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race, comedian Ron Funches, Prison Break actor Michael Rapaport and Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski.

They’ll be joined by Top Chef host Kristen Kish, singer-songwriter Eric Nam and One Tree Hill star Stephen Colletti.

No release date for the upcoming season has yet been announced.

Peacock’s hit competition series sees 23 “larger-than-life personalities come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize”, which last year could have reached up to $250,000.

“Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Last year’s edition of the show was won by the Faithfuls, with Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, Dolores Catania and Lord Ivar Mountbatten splitting the remaining prize pot of $204,300 four ways.