Love Island USA: Meet the cast as one islander exits early after racist comments resurface
New season of the hit dating series is in full swing
Love Island USA’s initial season seven cast of 10 singletons is already down one contestant, Yulissa Escobar, after videos of her making racial slurs resurfaced online.
The American version of the hit British reality series — which sees a group of contestants enter a villa in hopes of coupling up to compete in games and challenges — returned to screens June 3 on Peacock.
During the second episode, which aired Wednesday, series narrator Iain Stirling announced that Escobar had “left the villa.”
Her exit came after videos of her making racial slurs resurfaced online, prompting immense backlash from fans. In clips obtained by TMZ, Escobar used the N-word on two separate podcasts while discussing dating drama.
Meet the remaining Love Island USA season seven cast below.
Jeremiah Brown
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Jeremiah is a self-proclaimed “communication nerd.” “I’ve always been a more emotional type of guy,” he said. “I really don’t care if I cry in front of you.” Placing himself on a scale of “f***boy to great guy,” he argued he was three-fourths great guy — “most of the time.”
Chelley Bissainthe
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Chelley describes herself as a Zodiac aficionado. “No, I’m not gonna judge you based off your zodiac — ok, I am, but not like fully gonna judge you,” she said, adding that she is Haitian and speaks some Creole.
Yulissa Escobar — Removed in episode two
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Yulissa is newly single. “I was in a nine-year relationship. He left me,” she said. “I’m glad he broke my heart, because look at me here.”
Of what she’s looking for in a future partner, she said: “I want my man to nurture me. I’m your baby. I am a baby. I’m 4’10”.”
Ace Greene
Hometown: Los Angeles
Ace is a confident “short king.” “I ain’t got no problem talking to taller ladies,” he said. “But, I’m not being no damn little spoon.”
He also noted that dancing brings him joy. “I got my rhythm from my mom. My pops, he got two left feet.”
Austin Shepard
Hometown: Northville, Michigan
Austin knows he’s good-looking. “I look damn good while cleaning a pool,” he said. “I got a pretty decent bulge, but that’s ’cause I stuff it,” he joked, laughing, “No, just kidding!”
Belle-A Walker
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Belle-A and her family own a coffee shop in Hawaii. “I love working at the coffee shop,” she said. “You make everybody’s day better by handing them coffee all day. It’s amazing.”
Taylor Williams
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Cowboy Taylor rode horses before he could walk. “If you’re not being dangerous, then you’re not living life,” he argued. He described his “type of girl” as someone with a big personality and “big booty” to match.
“A city girl would be cool,” he noted.
Olandria Carthen
Hometown: Decatur, Alabama
Olandria is a first-generation college student, whose entire life revolves around college football.
Nicolas Vansteenberghe
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Nicolas is “down for anything, whether that be skydiving [or] motorcycling.”
“I’m huge into extreme sports,” he shared. “When I see a new experience, like I have to try it.”
Huda Mustafa
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Huda is looking for her lifelong partner. “I don’t want a guy who’s at the club texting a million different girls,” she said. “I’m tired of going on stupid dates. LoveIsland find me a man!”
Season seven of Love Island USA premieres June 3 on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Episodes will release daily thereafter, except on Wednesdays.
