Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first contestants for the new Love Island summer series have been announced.

The 12th season of the popular reality TV dating series is set to return with a string of brand new contestants looking for love amid the drama in a villa in Majorca. One contestant, Kyle, has quit the show already and has been replaced with another newcomer.

Presented by Maya Jama since 2023, Love Island will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, with many of its most memorable personalities set to return for a reunion special.

In its first trailer for the 2025 summer season, Jama demanded something “bigger” and “bolder”, and promised “more twists”, “more bombshells” and “more drama” than ever before.

Here are the contestants that have already been announced for this year...

Sophie

open image in gallery Sophie, 29, is a motivational speaker and author from Manchester ( ITV )

This 29-year-old “CEO of empowerment” has one mission: “I want women to feel beautiful and validated in themselves and feel their best self.” That’s because Sophie works as a motivational speaker and author in Manchester.

But despite her optimistic approach, she’s only found men “draped in red flags and ‘do not cross’ signs” so far. She’s looking for someone who is “fun, spontaneous, who has a lot of jokes and who is attentive.”

Dejon

open image in gallery Dejon, 26, is a personal trainer from London ( ITV )

Twenty-six-year-old Londoner Dejon is no stranger to fame, being the son of former professional footballer player Gifton Noel-Williams, who played for Watford, Stoke City and Burnley. He’s met David Beckham “and all kinds of famous people” through his dad.

In the villa, the personal trainer is looking for something fairly straightforward – “someone who is beautiful on the inside and out, looks after themselves and is healthy.”

Meg

open image in gallery Meg is a 25-year-old payroll specialist from Southampton ( ITV )

Meg, a payroll specialist from Southampton, describes her love life as “bankrupt, right now”. She’s not asking for much, only that the prospective love of her life be “tall, with a nice tan, nice eyes and a nice small”, with “a good fashion sense” and “a really good, funny personality that I can get on with.”

The 25-year-old is optimistic about her chances in the villa, saying: “We’re going to make sales and get on that corporate ladder and be booming. Profits, profits, profits!”

Tommy

open image in gallery Tommy, 22, is a landscape gardener from Hertfordshire ( ITV )

While it may appear effortless, landscape gardener Tommy, 22, takes “hours” to do his perfectly-styled hair. He hopes he isn’t “asking for too much” but his ideal woman is “very ambitious, with a big personality, caring, but also someone that doesn’t take themselves too seriously.”

His one concession is that he doesn’t have a specific type in terms of looks. “I want a bit of everything,” he says.

Alima

open image in gallery Alima, 23, is a wealth management client services executive from Glasgow ( ITV )

Glaswegian Alima has a very clear image in her mind of what she wants her man to look like: a Disney prince, which she describes as “a tall man with a handsome face.”

The 23-year-old wealth management client services executive has a clever trick to flirting, which filters out the guys she fancies and the ones she doesn’t.

“I always ask guys on a night out to guess which country I’m originally from,” she says. “If they get it right, they can get my number. But they never guess correctly so it works really well if you don’t want to give a guy your number. I’m originally from Guinea Bissau. If they’re close and I really fancy them, I’ll give them my number anyway.”

Ben

open image in gallery Ben is a 23-year-old private hire taxi driver from Gloucester ( ITV )

If 23-year-old Ben’s love life were a business, he says he’d be bankrupt too. “I’d have been out of business a long time ago,” he says. “That’s exactly why I’m here.”

The private-hire taxi driver is from Gloucester and describes his perfect woman as “someone sexy, good looking, good chat, good vibes, nice teeth and good eye contact – they’re all the traits I look for. Oh, and also a cute smile, I just look at you and know I can be around you all day, every day.”

Helena

open image in gallery Helena, 29, is a cabin crew member from London but lovers a ‘Northern’ man ( ITV )

Londoner Helena has been all around the world as cabin crew but prefers guys from the other end of the country. She describes her ideal type as: “Somebody funny or Northern.” Why? “I feel like Northern people have much more banter than Southerners,” she explains. “If you look through my previous dating history, you’ll see I clearly go for personality. You can pretty much laugh me into bed.”

The 29-year-old says Maya would hire her for flirting skills “but then quickly fire soon after”. She adds: “It would only be a temporary contract.”

Kyle - QUIT

open image in gallery Kyle, 23, is a water operative from Stafford and wants someone who is ‘fun, confident, and just themselves’ ( ITV )

Water operative, Kyle, 23, is a man of few words. Hailing from Stafford, he describes his flirting technique as follows: “I just go with it, find something to compliment a girl on and go from there.” His perfect woman is “someone that’s fun, confident and just themselves.”

Megan

open image in gallery Megan, 24, is a musical theatre performer and energy broke from Dublin who now lives in Brighton ( ITV )

Twenty-four-year-old Megan sometimes gets stopped in the street, but it might not be in the way you think. “Me and my friends made a Derry Girls TikTok for Halloween and it went a bit viral around Brighton,” explains the musical theatre performer and energy broker from Dublin, who now lives in Brighton.

Her ideal man may not be the conventional Love Island archetype, as she’s swerving tanned and muscly bods for something a bit different. “I love a boy that’s a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet,” she says. “I don’t mind scrawny, or a bit of a ‘dad bod’. I’m 5ft1 so any height really.”

She adds: “Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has a sense of humour. If they’re not bad looking, that’s always a plus.”

Blu

open image in gallery Blue, a 26-year-old project manager from London is looking for someone who ‘has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive’ ( ITV )

Construction project manager Blu appears to be older than his years as he’s looking for “someone who is family oriented, has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive.” He adds: “Personality goes a long way.”

The 26-year-old from London says his Spanish-language skills are a hit with the girls when flirting. “I’ve got the charm to smooth things over with a girl,” he says.

Shakira

open image in gallery Shakira, 22, from Burnley is a marketing professional looking for a husband ( ITV )

Hailing from Burnley, 22-year-old marketing professional Shakira hopes there’ll be someone in the villa who’s “tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny”. She describes her current love life as “booming” except there’s one catch: “They’re all frogs.”

She explains: “It’s a busy love life but I’ve not found ‘the husband’. I’m looking for ‘the one’. I’m looking for the ring.”

Harry

open image in gallery Harry, 30, is from Guildford and boasts a gig as Declan Rice’s body double among his jobs as gold trader, model and semi-professional footballer ( ITV )

Harry is a man of many talents. The 30-year-old from Guildford is a gold trader, semi-professional footballer and model. He’s also a body double for England footballer Declan Rice: “When he does a shoot, any body close ups will actually be me. You’ll never see my face, but you’ll see my shoulder or chest, that kind of thing.”

His type? “The girl next door that makes me laugh and can hold eye contact with me. I don’t think I’d go for the most obvious girl, I like a real sweet girl.”

Conor

open image in gallery Conor, 25, is a professional rugby player from Limerick ( ITV/Love Island )

Irish professional rugby player, Conor, is 25-years-old and hails from Limerick. His ideal partner is someone who doesn’t need him too much, or it seems, want to be around him, as he says his icks are: “Being too needy, or needing to do everything together.” He explains: “I like someone to be independent and do their own thing and then we come together and do our thing.” And, in case there’s any doubt he says: “I don’t like to answer to anyone else. I like to do my own thing. It’s something I’m working on for a relationship.” The self-described CEO of “mischief” says he’s the “class clown” of a group and plans on bringing that energy to the villa.

Love Island will air on ITV2 and ITVX.