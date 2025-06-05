Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love Island USA season seven contestant Yulissa Escobar has exited the show after just one episode.

Her departure was announced by series narrator Iain Stirling partway through the second episode, which aired Wednesday.

“Yulissa has left the villa,” Stirling said without elaborating further.

It is unclear whether Escobar was removed from the villa by Love Island USA producers after the first night or if she was edited out of episode two.

Her exit came as videos of her making racial slurs resurfaced online, prompting immense backlash from fans. In clips obtained by TMZ, Escobar was seen using the N-word on two separate podcasts.

The Independent has contacted Escobar and NBC for comment.

'Love Island USA' season seven contestant Yulissa Escobar has left the show after racist comments resurfaced online ( Ben Symons/PEACOCK )

Before Escobar’s exit, she was coupled up with 22-year-old TikToker Greene.

Now, Greene has the opportunity to “recouple” with one of the other singles in the villa, which located in Fiji, this summer.

On Tuesday, the season seven premiere sparked outrage among fans after airing on Peacock 40 minutes later than scheduled.

“Y’all are about to pay for the meltdown I’ve been having the last 20 mins thinking it was my wifi,” one fan tweeted during the episode’s delay.

“I was SAT at 8:59 p.m. and now it’s DELAYED?!?!!” another wrote.

After Escabar’s departure, nine singletons remain. The four women in the villa are Belle-A Walker, Olandria Carthen, Huda Mustafa, and Chelley Bissainthe. They are joined by five male contestants: Jeremiah Brown, Austin Shepard, Taylor Williams, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, and Ace Greene.

Ex-Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has returned as the show’s host.

In a teaser for the season, Madix offered her words of wisdom for the group of singles.

“My advice for Islander guys is be there for the right reasons. Like, I’m not here for guys trying to get up their Instagram following. Advice for Islander girls? Never settle for less than what you truly know you deserve,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.

Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock.