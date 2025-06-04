Love Island USA fans erupt at Peacock after season seven premiere delayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love Island USA fans were left fuming after the premiere of the program’s seventh season was delayed.

The American version of the British reality series, hosted by Ariana Madix, made its highly anticipated return June 3 on Peacock. The series sees a group of contestants enter a villa with the goal of coupling up to compete in games and challenges to avoid being eliminated.

Although the season seven premiere was expected to drop at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Peacock shared a post on X at 9:01 p.m. to confirm that it was airing late.

“WE GOT A TEXT! Tonight’s episode will be slightly delayed. But it is worth the wait. Stay tuned!” the streaming service wrote. The post also referenced how contestants often shout “I’ve got a text” when their game plans or the dynamics in the villa are about to change.

However, it wasn’t until 9:43 p.m. when Peacock shared the premiere was finally available to stream.

open image in gallery Love Island USA fans were fuming after the season seven premiere was delayed over 40 minutes ( Peacock )

“Thank you for your patience! The #LoveIslandUSA episode is officially live now. Enjoy the premiere,” the company wrote in a follow-up post on X.

While the episode was delayed, fans confessed that they were quite confused and upset.

“Y’all are about to pay for the meltdown I’ve been having the last 20 mins thinking it was my wifi,” one tweeted.

“I was SAT at 8:59 p.m. and now it’s DELAYED?!?!!” another wrote, while a third quipped: “Just cancelled my subscription.”

A fourth joked: “I have a text too: ‘Peacock will be blown up in five seconds.’”

open image in gallery Fan jokes about being ready for ‘Love Island USA’ season seven premiere only for it to be delayed ( X/@715MoonGoddess )

Other people said they planned their evening based on the season seven premiere of Love Island USA. Peacock has not revealed why the episode was released late.

“Timed my food for this… and the new Love Island episode got delayed BABY ITS TWO HOURS LONG THERE'S NO TIME FOR IT TO DELAY,” one fan tweeted.

“Ordered a whole seafood boil to arrive just in time for the first ep of Love Island season seven and there is a ‘slight delay,’” another wrote.

open image in gallery Fan criticizes Peacock for releasing the ‘Love Island USA’ season seven premiere 40 minutes late ( X/@kartmaraj )

Season seven of Love Island USA features 10 eager singletons entering this summer’s villa in Fiji. The five women in the villa are Yulissa Escobar, Belle-A Walker, Olandria Carthen, Huda Mustafa, and Chelley Bissainthe. They are joined by five male contestants: Jeremiah Brown, Austin Shepard, Taylor Williams, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, and Ace Greene.

In a teaser for the season, Madix offered her words of wisdom for the group of singles.

“My advice for Islander guys is be there for the right reasons. Like, I’m not here for guys trying to get up their Instagram following. Advice for Islander girls? Never settle for less than what you truly know you deserve,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.