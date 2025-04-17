Love Island announces new spinoff with fan-favorite islanders set to return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new Love Island USA spinoff is officially in the works.

NBC and Peacock announced the new program, tentatively titled Love Island: Beyond the Villa, in a press release on Thursday. While there’s no specific airdate, the program will be released in the summer, which is the same time the previous seasons of Love Island USA aired.

The new series will bring back together cast members from season six of Love Island, USA, which aired in 2024, as they “navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and the complex relationships they cultivated at the villa.”

Some of the familiar faces will include one of last year’s winners of Love Island USA, Serena Page. She and her connection, Kordell Beckham, who she’s still dating, walked away with the $100,000 cash prize. Beckham, however, is not listed as one of the cast members in the spinoff.

In addition, runner-ups from the season, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, who are still together, are both in the new cast list.

The new program will also include Kendall Washington, who came in fourth place in season six with his girlfriend Nicole Jacky. However, the pair broke up shortly after the reunion aired.

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, who met during season six and are still dating, are also joining the cast. Following the couple’s time on Love Island USA, they came in third place.

One of the winners of Love Island USA season six, Serena Page, will be on the spinoff ( Ben Symons/Peacock )

Viewers can also expect to see many fan favorites who did not end season six with a partner, including Kaylor Martin, Olivia Walker, Connor Newsum, and Aaron Evans.

Love Island USA season six premiered on Peacock on June 11, 2024. It went on to garner record viewership, becoming the number-one reality series in the U.S. last year. According to Luminate, an entertainment data tracking company, Love Island USA racked up 919 million minutes watched during the second week of July 2024. It was also Peacock’s most-watched original reality series.

The season was hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who received immense praise from viewers at the time.

Just like in the hit Love Island UK show, contestants enter the villa in Love Island USA with hopes of finding a partner and becoming a couple throughout the season. Couples ultimately enter new challenges and achievements throughout their relationship in every episode.

However, their behavior means everything, since the viewers are the ones who cast votes to decide who’s removed from the villa. The final winners, including those grabbing first place and winning cash, are decided by the viewers as well.